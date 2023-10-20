Council contemplates sealing Ansons Bay Road for better tourism

Break O'Day Council is considering plans to seal Ansons Bay Road in an attempt to boost East Coast tourism opportunities and road safety.
Only a small part of the road is sealed, the rest gravel, making it difficult for tourists in hire cars to access the East Coast.
In the October council meeting, councillor Barry LeFevre introduced a notice of motion for the council to look into sealing Ansons Bay Road, which would lead to the completion of the Great Eastern Drive.
"Too often, we hear of tourists who would like to visit the area but cannot because they are not allowed to drive hire vehicles on dirt roads," he said in the motion.
"A quality sealed road would potentially increase visitations significantly and ensure greater safety of travel."
Discussions to seal the road have been around for a quite a few years with calls from the St Helens Chamber of Commerce and other sections of the community, Cr LeFevre said.
A sealed road would be "fantastic for tourism as it would be an extension of the Great Eastern Drive", he said.
Cr LeFevre, who is on the board of East Coast Tourism, said many people see Ansons Bay Road as the "missing link in the drive".
He hopes that a sealed road would improve road safety but also open up agricultural opportunities.
"Sealing the road would enable dairies to be established as milk tankers would be allowed to move to and fro plus other agricultural opportunities would become more economically viable," Cr LeFevre said in his motion.
"Creating a sealed road would not only make travel safer and quicker for locals, but would also increase the viability of workers from Break O'Day actually living at Ansons Bay.
Cr LeFevre's motion, which was passed, called for the council to complete a feasibility study which could lead to a business case for federal and state funding.
Ansons Bay Road has previously experienced flooding and was closed in 2021 because of heavy rain.
Similar concerns for safety and tourism opportunities to the East Coast have prompted calls to improve St Marys Pass or set up an alternative.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.