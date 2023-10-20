Hurricanes blown away by whirlwind from the west

Missing stars, sloppy fielding, cheap wickets and a dismal crowd conspired to give Hobart Hurricanes a dreadful start to their WBBL09 campaign in Launceston.
Perth Scorchers lived up to their name with a blistering performance, blazing their way to a massive 98-run win with five overs to spare at UTAS Stadium.
Seeking to replicate the contrasting success of Tasmania's double-title-winning WNCL side, the Hurricanes looked a long way off making their first grand final at the ninth time of asking as they were comprehensively outclassed.
A game which seemed to attract more seagulls than spectators saw the Hurricanes struggle to recover from two major setbacks before the first ball was bowled.
Having lost their all-time leading wicket-taker and sixth highest run-scorer Nicola Carey to a leg injury the day before the match, the hosts then saw captain Elyse Villani - the competition's fourth-highest run-scorer - become a late withdrawal due to sickness.
With no fewer than eight players making debuts - Hurricanes' Shabnim Ismail, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes and Bryony Smith joined by Scorchers' Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maddy Darke - both teams took a while to find their groove but it was the 2022 champions who eventually settled best.
With opener Winfield-Hill (27 off 29) winning the double-barrelled battle with Silver-Holmes (0-38), the Scorchers bounced back from 3-51 through dynamic partnerships of 70 and 65 expertly controlled by Sophie Devine.
The Scorchers captain was in devastating form with her unbeaten 87 coming off 44 balls at a strike-rate of 197.73 and featuring two huge sixes but considerably helped by some fielding of the sloppiest order.
In the final over, bowled by stand-in skipper Heather Graham (1-47), Devine appeared to be offering fielding practice, but the Hurricanes simply weren't interested, Saville spilling one of several chances at backward square-leg.
The disappointing crowd which turned up was privileged to witness new arrival Ismail in the flesh and although the pick-five South African import went wicketless (0-26), her blistering pace generated off just 165 centimetres appeared to defy physics.
An already-disappointing night for the Hurricane diehards soon got even worse as Ainsworth enjoyed a dream first WBBL over, dismissing both Lizelle Lee and Graham for ducks to leave the home team in all sorts at 2-2.
Ainsworth (2-10) also caught the third - Naomi Stalenberg for seven - with Devine (1-14) proving as dangerous with ball as bat, and when English import Smith's night was ended by Piepa Cleary on five the Cane train had hit the buffers at 4-19.
However, the loss of early wickets combined with the absence of her Australian teammates saw Strano batting earlier than normal and the competition's second-highest wicket-taker grabbed the chance to push her case for all-rounder status.
With support from Greater Northern Raider Ruth Johnston (15 off 17), Strano went on the attack, equalling her highest WBBL total of 37 before the Hurricanes collapsed, losing 5-8 including two Beth Mooney stumpings in one Alana King (3-19) over.
Campbell also had a debut to remember with figures of 2-10.
Hurricanes coach Jude Coleman admitted her team probably erred in choosing to bowl when winning the bat flip but was proud of how the team responded to the adversity of late withdrawals.
"What I said to the girls is someone's misfortune is another person's opportunity," Coleman said, adding that she hoped to see Villani come straight back in while Carey could miss another couple of games.
The Hurricanes travel to the WACA Ground on Wednesday (7.10pm) to play Perth Scorchers and take on Adelaide Strikers two days later (4.40pm) at Allan Border Field in Brisbane before returning to UTAS Stadium for their second Launceston commitment of the season, against Sydney Thunder on Monday, October 30, at 6.10pm.
