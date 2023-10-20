Judge blasts late disclosure of potential trial evidence by Tasmania Police

A Supreme Court Judge criticised Tasmania Police when told that 900 pages of potential evidence was handed to the Department of Public Prosecutions less than a week before a trial was due.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin told the court that a trial planned for Monday, October 23 would be delayed by at least a week because new material digital evidence had been handed over this week.
Andrew Philip Springer has pleaded not guilty to stalking.
Ms Radin said the material had come from devices seized in 2020.
The delay comes at a time when the backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Tasmania soared to a record high of 717 cases by June 30, 2023.
Ms Radin said the Tasmania Police investigating officer had handed over a USB and a hard drive.
"My review of the material will affect the indictment and the particulars," Ms Radin said.
She said the trial was a priority for the state and that all witnesses had been briefed.
"This late disclosure of material will mean that the trial is unlikely to start until the following week," she said.
"Why was the material not found until now," Acting Justice Porter asked.
Ms Radin said the investigating officer had been out of the country and there were lots of reasons for the unsatisfactory delay.
"It is unsatisfactory that police have not handed over the evidence until now," Acting Justice Porter said.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said she had received from prosecution two extra volumes exceeding 200 pages and a USB comprising about 700 pages.
"I want to put on the record that there is no way I can guarantee to be able to consider the material and take instruction [from her client] and be prepared for trial," she said.
Acting Justice Porter said there was a significant risk that the trial would extend past the end of the current session of the Supreme Court.
He set a date of October 26 for a further directions hearing.
