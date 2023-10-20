The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Judge blasts late disclosure of potential trial evidence by Tasmania Police

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Justice David Porter says late disclosure of evidence was unsatisfactory
Acting Justice David Porter says late disclosure of evidence was unsatisfactory

A Supreme Court Judge criticised Tasmania Police when told that 900 pages of potential evidence was handed to the Department of Public Prosecutions less than a week before a trial was due.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.