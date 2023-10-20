Are you really ready to rock? Trivia will put you to the test

Launceston's rock & rollers have a chance to test their knowledge and make their claim to trivia fame on Saturday, at the It's Only Rock & Roll Trivia hosted by the Adam Page Rock & Roll Show.
With tunes stretching right back to the 1950s through to the 90s, contestants will be put to the test in all aspects of rock & roll history.
Host Adam Page said prizes like luxury chocolates, wines and a lucky door prize were up for grabs.
"The winning team will receive the luxury chocolates and we'll have six rounds, all rock and roll from the 50s to the 90s," Mr Page said.
"I've been hosting a few around town and they've been going really well."
A former winner on the TV trivia show Rockwiz, Mr Page is no novice when it comes to rock history.
"Someone asked me if I could host one for the West Tamar Council, which I did and it was pretty successful, so now I'm doing one on my own," Mr Page said.
"I already do rock & roll shows where I play covers every weekend but this is a new thing for me."
He said audiences could expect to hear questions about Nirvana, right through to Bobby Darren and Elvis Presley.
"You have to have a broad interest in all genres of music to win, but I've made it so anyone could come even if you have a pretty mild knowledge of music," he said.
"I wanted to cater to all age groups."
The It's Only Rock & Roll Trivia starts at 2pm at the Invermay Bowls Club.
