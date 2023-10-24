Rapidly-improving Fox preparing for first national titles

A national title is on the agenda for Launceston's Seth Fox as he heads to Western Australia next month.
The 17-year-old is competing in the Australian Weightlifting Federation national youth and under-15 championships after taking up the sport earlier in the year.
Training under coach Ron Laycock through Elite Lifting at Health and Fitness World, Fox is nationally ranked number two for his age.
"I'm definitely very excited, it's a new experience so I just want to go there and enjoy myself, enjoy the time of experiencing a national competition," he said.
"It's on the other side of the country, a bit of a distance, but I'm sure I'll enjoy myself."
The Launceston College student has improved his snatch by 20 kilograms and clean and jerk by 25 since he began training with Laycock.
"Over the past several months, we've been doing lots of different things and varying my training a lot. We've been doing lots of volume work but right now, we are just peaking and doing lots of heavy singles and heavy lifts," Fox said.
"The next few weeks will be lots of heavy singles, lots of pulls and squats, so it will be strenuous and tiring but it will be worth it in the end."
A two-time Olympian, competing in 1988 and 1992, Laycock said Fox trains hard and is dedicated.
"His first aim when he came to me was to make the state team and now he's got a chance of actually being a national champion and then we'll be looking at the Commonwealth Games when they come around next, for sure," Laycock said.
Two other Tasmanians, Phoenix Calvert and Ava Pickrell - both from Hobart - will also be competing at the titles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.