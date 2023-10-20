CBD building sells at auction after 15-plus years vacant

A CBD building that sat vacant for more than 15 years has sold at auction.
Developers and businesses had inquired after the mixed-use Margaret Street property for years before it finally sold on October 20.
Bidding opened at $700,000 and two local buyers traded about 20 bids before the hammer came down at $1.15 million.
The front half of the property has been empty since Tasmanian Heat Pump Centre relocated.
A garden, workshop and two-bedroom home at the rear of the 936 square metre block had been occupied until recently, however, the home has since been gutted.
The property was marketed as an estate sale and attracted about 40 people to the on-site auction.
"People have been chasing it that's for sure," said auctioneer Blake Shepherd, of Shepherd and Heap.
"There was a sign up at the front saying 'not for sale, not for lease' because everyone kept ringing and knocking on the door for a long time."
Located at 74 Margaret Street, the property sits between the Bible Salvation Assembly and the Cuccina cafe terrace strip, opposite Brickfields.
Its zoning allows for various residential and retail developments, including food and beverage or medical and allied health.
Many prospective buyers were interested in developing new townhouses or similar residential developments at the property's rear.
"The building is too good to knock down, it's solid as a rock," Mr Shepherd said.
"It'd be hard to see someone bowl it over completely. More [likely they'll] reuse what's here and make use of the rear space.
"There's all kinds of those examples up and down the strip here, Margaret Street is hot for those sorts of things."
Unlike mainland Australia, auctions in Launceston are few and far between.
According to CoreLogic, just 23 residential auctions have been held in Launceston and the North-East in the year to October 16.
By contrast, there were 23 auctions last week alone in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, which has a slightly larger population.
Mr Shepherd said auctions offered transparent conditions for buyers.
"It was a good result, buyers were happy, the vendor's happy - a good all-round deal," he said.
