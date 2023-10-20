'We hear these comments so many times': Councillor urges compromise

Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie says planning issues, not neighbourly relations, are the focus for the council after residents appealed against a West Launceston development.
An application for a two-storey Hamptons-style house, secondary residence, and pool at 104A Peel Street West was endorsed unanimously by the City of Launceston council on October 19.
Residents at neighbouring properties raised concerns at the meeting, and Tim Williams said the house would encroach on his boundary - beyond planning scheme rules.
"I'm not against any building, or anything like that," he said.
"It's just a matter of setbacks that are, I think, a little bit too close."
The building is not parallel to the property boundary, and council officers said although the building was not set back more than five metres from all boundaries the development could be approved through performance criteria.
Mr Williams also raised drainage issues, something also brought forward by Maree Morgan who said at times it was "like a river constantly running for months".
"Drainage has been an ongoing issue in the area," she said.
"Our home was nearly four years old when it was recommended by an insurance assessor to be demolished by an insurance assessor, and that's partly due to the extensive water damage.
"At present the main issue is the water just running across our driveway."
Ms Morgan said she was concerned the pool would aggravate the issue, however council officers said this would be rectified as it would be connected to the sewer, and flows from other hard surfaces would be diverted into the stormwater system.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said he heard the concerns raised, but it was only a matter of time before something was built on the vacant lot.
"I understand the concerns when there's a house being built somewhere where there hasn't been a house before," Cr McKenzie said.
"Unfortunately, when there was a vacant block and it's available and able to be built on somebody ultimately will probably build on that."
Councillors George Razay and Joe Pentridge both spoke on the matter, and Cr Pentridge said there was a wasted opportunity to "sort it out before it came here" through talks between developers and neighbours.
Cr Razay said it was always possible to find a compromise.
"We hear these comments so many times," Cr Razay said.
"We listen to the developer and also neighbours. We have sympathy for the neighbour, and at the same time, quite often the developer doesn't even talk to them.
"Talk to each other, address the issues of your neighbour and try to accommodate. You might not actually get 100 per cent but as always the matter is about compromising."
The deputy mayor said compromises had been found as the original plans had been modified somewhat, but the council's concerns were with planning issues and not neighbourly relations.
"Something that is very clear from the comments made there have been a number of things that have been done as a result of all of the representations that have been made," Cr McKenzie said.
"Whether a developer chooses to speak to neighbours is not really our responsibility in regards to development applications."
