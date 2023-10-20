The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Got your rhymes ready? Slamduggery ready to celebrate 10 years

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 20 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slamduggery organiser Angus King outside Kingsway Bar ahead of the 10th anniversarry of Slamduggery. Picture Paul Scambler
Slamduggery organiser Angus King outside Kingsway Bar ahead of the 10th anniversarry of Slamduggery. Picture Paul Scambler

For 10 years, Launceston organisation Slamduggery has given a stage for poets and entertainers to share their work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.