Got your rhymes ready? Slamduggery ready to celebrate 10 years

For 10 years, Launceston organisation Slamduggery has given a stage for poets and entertainers to share their work.
Best known for their monthly slam poetry events, the community has grown into a "big old variety show," according to event organiser Angus King.
"I can't believe we're still going, there's been a number of times where I thought it was the last event," Mr King said.
"We got through COVID and then I thought well, if we can survive that then I should probably stick it out for a bit longer."
Mr King took over Slamduggery eight years ago, and while the event stays true to it's poetic origins, it's expanded to include music and comedy.
"It's very Launceston focused and very Tasmanian artists focused, but it's had to change because there wasn't enough people still doing poetry in Launceston that I could call upon," Mr King said.
"I had to make it sustainable and start drawing from other parts of the creative industry, and so that's where we're at now."
The 10 year celebration will see familiar faces brought back to the stage from when Slamduggery first started, and a "big poetry invitational" in the first half, where anyone can read a poem they've written.
He said the monthly slams had provided a safe space for people to express themselves creatively.
"It's a place that really values vulnerability and storytelling, and people talking about things that matter," he said.
"It's as much about why the stories have begun as it is about the actual space."
He said what started as something between mates has grown into a vibrant community.
"I've got maybe six or seven friends that still come through, but the rest of it is people usually I'm meeting for the first time, every time."
"It's an ecosystem that would run pretty comfortably without me except for the behind the scenes admin stuff."
The 10 year Slamduggery starts October 26 at 7pm, with tickets available on Slamduggery's social media pages or eventbrite.
