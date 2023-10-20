Weekly wrap: You'll notice some great new features on our website

G'day readers
If you're a long-time reader or subscriber to The Examiner, you might see some changes on our website in the coming days.
We have designed these changes with the reader in mind.
We want to make it easier to find content from across our site that you might be keen on reading and engaging with.
You'll notice a new 'most viewed' list of stories sitting beside an article on a desktop and below the story when reading on a mobile.
This list features stories readers are highly engaged with on our site.
It will constantly change and update depending on what you've already read.
You'll find two 'read more' links to other stories on our site at the end of each article. These articles are stories you might be interested in reading.
Below that will be a 'get more from The Examiner' section. This lists all the ways you can engage with us - from Facebook to Instagram, Google News and subscriptions.
For those keen on getting the news as it happens, it includes a link to our newsletters, too.
We think these changes will make your experience on our website easy and user-friendly. Let us know what you think.
Now, on to the news.
When our Duncan Bailey told me veteran Tasmanian authors and illustrators Phillip Gwynne and Tony Flowers could not get their book published because of one word, I wanted to know more. There is a happy ending, but it is a tale worth reading.
As an 11-year-old, would you have thought about stepping in a boxing ring? Josh Partridge tells us all about Ollie Wilson's quest for glory.
Isabel Bird talked to a Launceston mum and business owner about the Albanese Labor government's increase to paid parental leave. It is important to give you the perspective of a local when we bring you these stories. We hope it makes them more relatable to you. Rather than get bogged down in Canberra pollie talk, having someone who lives in the day to day world telling us about changes made in our parliament is powerful.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
