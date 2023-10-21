The Examiner
Government delivering contemporary education facilities for the North

By Simon Wood, Liberal Mp for Bass
October 21 2023 - 12:48pm
Simon Wood, Liberal MP for Bass. Picture supplied.
It was great to visit staff and students at South George Town Primary School recently and see how well works are progressing to revitalise its year five and six classrooms.

