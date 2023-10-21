Government delivering contemporary education facilities for the North

It was great to visit staff and students at South George Town Primary School recently and see how well works are progressing to revitalise its year five and six classrooms.
We know how important the physical learning environment is when it comes to our young people's access to education, their engagement and their participation in learning.
That is why the Rockliff Liberal Government's 2023-24 State Budget is investing $255 million in new and upgraded education infrastructure across the State.
The South George Town Primary School project includes activity spaces, quiet spaces, and outdoor learning facilities that create contemporary learning spaces for staff and students.
These upgrades are all part of a $10 million program to deliver contemporary classrooms at 12 schools across the state throughout the 2023 and 2024 school years.
Local contractors R&T Rosier Constructions are on track to complete these exciting upgrades at South George Town Primary in early 2024.
At Lilydale District School, three year 9-10 classrooms are being upgraded to include breakout areas for quiet or small group work, as well as better outdoor learning facilities.
We're also building a new primary school at Legana.
Designed by Tasmanian architects Cumulus Studio, in collaboration with the project team and the West Tamar Council, the school will have capacity for 350 students and includes outdoor learning areas, a multi-purpose hall and an onsite oral health clinic.
Vos Constructions is doing a fantastic job on site, with steel and timber framing for the general learning area buildings largely completed and preparation of the slab for the administration building now in progress.
Legana is one of the fastest growing areas in Tasmania, and this new state-of-the-art primary school delivers on the Liberal Government's commitment to support this growing community.
There is such a buzz in the community about this project and it has been fantastic to see it progressing as you drive past it on the highway.
Three concepts for the new Legana Primary School logo and uniform have been developed and are now open for community feedback.
Visit www.decyp.tas.gov.au/project/leganaps/ to have your say on the designs. The survey closes on October 6.
Our Liberal Government is doing what matters for Tasmanians by delivering record investment into education while also supporting local jobs and businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.