Tasmanian carers celebrated around the State in National Carers Week

For 26 years, Robin Walker has been a full time carer for her husband.
After he suffered a back injury and brain issues from being electrocuted, Mrs Walker left work to look after him.
"It's curtailed a lot of things that I do... I don't think I could work in the workforce anymore," Mrs Walker said.
"Luckily I had been doing a little bit of part time work leading up to it because I could see where I was heading, and that my husband was deteriorating."
As part of National Carers week, which thanks, celebrates and raises awareness for the one in six Tasmanians who care for a family member or friend, Mrs Walker was joined by other carers on Friday as part of Carers Tasmania's Cuppa with a Carer event.
Despite the challenges, Mrs Walker said they had made a life for themselves outside their working lives.
"We travelled for a while to keep us occupied and keep the brain stimulated, but we're at home now in a retirement village, and a lot of the outside things are done for us," Mrs Walker said.
Mrs Walker is one of the thousands of carers in Tasmania whose work often goes unnoticed, according to Carers Tasmania chief executive Samantha Fox.
"This week is about saying thank you to carers but also encouraging them to reach out for help," Dr Fox said.
She said the 2022 National Carer Survey revealed that three in five Tasmanian carers experienced financial stress and almost half felt socially isolated.
"Tasmanian carers on average spend more than 100 hours per week caring and have been caring for more than 11 years," she said.
"They give up around $39,600 in earnings and $17,700 in superannuation for each year they are a primary carer."
Margaret Murray has supported her younger brother for the past 11 years and previously cared for her mother and husband before their deaths.
She said she "lost her identity" transitioning from working to a full-time carer.
"When you're young and you have children, they're your responsibilities, so this is a lifetime responsibility for me now," she said.
"I'm a positive person- when the sun is shining and people ask me how I feel, I say better when the sun shines.
"You have to have that attitude to be a carer, because it can pull you down."
Dr Fox said Carers Tasmania provided a range of coaching and counselling services for carers, as well as regular social events.
"It's so when they go back to their caring role, they've got that bit of extra energy and have some time for themselves," Dr Fox said.
