A Tasmanian's guide to Launceston (the other one)

The mayor of Launceston has to stop and think. Can you swim in the River Tamar?
After a moment, she happily reports that the Tamar, and its tributary the River Kensey, are in good health.
"It's a lovely river - it's flowing all the time so it doesn't stagnate," Launceston mayor Helen Bailey told The Examiner from the other side of the world.
She goes on: "It's not silty - I don't think we have that problem.
"You can paddle in the Kensey, it's not a massive current, but it can be dangerous if it's deep and it's been raining a lot."
Situated in Cornwall at the southernmost tip of England, Launceston predates its Tasmanian cousin by at least 800 years, and it's every bit as charming.
Pronounced 'Larsnten' or 'Lanson' by locals, Cornwall's ancient capital is filled with historic buildings and gets plenty of visits from Tasmanians checking in on 'the other Launceston'.
They find plenty of similarities, and plenty of differences.
The centres of both Launcestons have a Windmill Hill and are packed with one-way streets.
Both localities elected new mayors in mid-2023, and their first female mayors in the 1950s, although the record books in Cornwall take a bit longer to read.
The Tasmanian city elected its inaugural mayor in 1853, while the Cornish town's leadership timeline goes so far back that it features names like Bartholomew of the Castle, Wandric of Boyton, and John the son of John.
There's plenty of recognisable names on the map too.
You can drive to Exeter within 50 minutes, and the Dorset towns of Bridport, Weymouth and Sidmouth are all within a 100-mile radius.
You won't find a Cataract Gorge, City Park or Boag's Brewery, but the UK's Launceston has unmissable tourist staples all of its own.
Top of the list is Launceston Castle - an 11th century Cornwall stronghold with a colourful history.
Today you can still see the ruins and if you're happy to do some climbing - "hundreds and hundreds of steps" - there's a spectacular view from the battlements.
In the middle of the town is the 13th century Southgate Arch, which is the solitary survivor of three town gates.
In historical and visual significance terms it's the Cornish equivalent of Kings Bridge, only about 700 years older.
"There's very few listed monuments in the country and we have one - it's part of the original castle wall," Cr Bailey said.
"As you go out of town you have to go through the town square down the bottom, and it's actually the hole that's the listed monument in the building."
Once you're done with historic sites and negotiating the town's Balfour Street-style geography - "sometimes it's nearly vertical to get up a hill" - you'll probably fancy a drink.
Launceston pubs can pour you a glass of Firebrand - the Cornish version of Boag's - and they say it's delicious.
There's also a miniature railway, and a puzzle park every bit as good as Tasmazia, and the museum has a whole section dedicated to Launceston, Tasmania.
If you arrive in time for the Launceston Show in July, you can rest assured that Agfest attire will match the dress code just fine.
"It was very wet here and the field was very muddy," Cr Bailey said of the 2023 instalment.
"I looked very glamorous in my dress with my wellies but it was a fantastic day."
With so much good stuff on offer, it's no surprise that Launcestonians in Cornwall are swamped by mainlanders every summer.
Only they're not called mainlanders, of course.
Holidaymakers visiting Cornwall are lovingly referred to as 'emmets' or 'grockles', and caravans are called 'grockleboxes'.
Cr Bailey has only lived in Launceston for two decades, but she knows exactly what it means if an influx of emmets in grockleboxes come rolling in on the A30.
"We're a tourist-driven county so nobody minds them, but [people say] 'school holidays are coming, we'll be over-ridden by emmets'."
You can see why visitors want to come.
Cornwall has some of the country's best beaches - "some stony, but mainly sandy" - and they're every bit as warm as those in Tasmania.
That said, Cr Bailey is astonished to be asked if Launceston beaches have cold water.
"Is the water cold? The water's freezing, it's bloody freezing," she said.
"It's not like going to Barbados.
"It's cold."
The weather doesn't stop Launcestonians enjoying their sport.
Cornwall is home to the Launceston Football Club (the Clarets) and the Launceston Cricket Club (the Sharks), who both have strong followings in the own right.
Sharks captain Darren Jenkin famously whacked an unbeaten 292 in a 50-over game in 2022, leaving some to call him the Cornish Alistair Taylor.
But perhaps the town's strongest force is the Launceston Rugby Club.
Known as the Cornish All Blacks, the formidable fifth-tier unit plays at Polson Bridge and has the rare distinction of boasting two players with the same name.
"We've got two guys called Tom Sandercock - they're always in about it," Cr Bailey said.
"They're doing really well, they're a great team to watch.
"Our boys are doing good and we have a ladies team now. The girls are good."
The girls are good.
Led by Abigail Smith, the Launceston Ladies recently became league champions after a season that included 12 wins, no losses, and a 62-10 thumping of the Devonport Service Ladies.
Even from the other side of the world, victory tastes sweet.
The UK Launceston doesn't have the sporting prowess to match the likes of worldbeaters Ricky Ponting and Ariarne Titmus, but it does have Charles Causley.
Considered one of the best English poets of the 20th century, Causley died in 2003 but is remembered every year through a multi-day festival bearing his name.
The event has built up a reputation for attracting famous authors and academics, and is a great excuse to deck the entire town centre in bunting, which never fails to look absolutely spectacular.
But it's not all arts.
There's plenty for kids to do too, including road-related entertainment that makes Northern Tasmania's Blockie Route look positively dull by comparison.
The Pulse Bus is the Cornish Launceston's resident double decker bus-come portable playground.
A local bus company donated the vehicle to Oriel Ministries, who raised £100,000 to have it sent to Ireland for a makeover.
Now it's decked out with sofas, a climbing wall, and all kinds of games.
"It's like a youth centre that goes around all the different areas of the town," Cr Bailey said.
"It's got a slide in it, TVs, game stations, a nail bar, it's got a tuck shop and it's amazing.
"It's teaching children different skills, social skills, but they're doing it through a different scenario, it's really good."
Even the friendliest of cities can harbour some underlying tension.
In Tasmania, Launceston is well-known for its friendly-ish and at times unhelpful rivalry with state capital Hobart.
No-one's quite sure exactly who started it or who did what, but we can all agree that the city we don't live in needs to apologise first.
In Cornwall, the rivalries are a little less contentious and a little more culinary.
This is because Launceston sits on the great divide when it comes to scone composition - just inside the Cornwall border, and just outside the Devon border.
"In Cornwall you have a scone with jam then cream, but in Devon you have your scone with cream then jam," Cr Bailey said.
"My mother-in-law is from Devon and my father-in-law is Cornish, so when we have family events half the scones are cream and jam, and half the scones are jam and cream, because we can't upset the element of the family that comes from the other side.
"That's the only real rivalry."
The Cornish Launceston has a population of about 9000, making it considerably smaller than its Tasmanian counterpart, but it's every bit as aspirational.
Cr Bailey, who was elected for a second term last month, said the town was continually looking to the future.
"I'm very proud to be the mayor of this town," she said.
"The museum, the town council staff - everybody is dynamic, they want our town to be the best town in Cornwall and we feel we are going to be the best town."
There's plenty to look forward too in the Tasmanian city of Launceston, too.
The region remains a place of great natural beauty, has a thriving city and culture, and is perfectly set up for families.
Summing up her hometown, Cr Bailey beautifully captured the essence of the only two places in the world called Launceston.
"It's a fantastic town to live in and the people are lovely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.