There is a distinct land-of-the-free flavour to Tasmania JackJumpers' basketball in this season's NBL campaign.
While Americans have been involved with the league's newest franchise since its inception, their influence appears to be as strong as ever before.
Ahead of Tasmania's trip to Sydney to play the Kings, Milton Doyle is marking himself out as perhaps the franchise's best player to date.
The ball-handling forward is among the early conversations for league MVP following a debut season where he became the first JackJumper ever named on the All-NBL First Team.
Only Josh Adams could realistically compete with him, but if Doyle keeps it up it could quickly become a one-horse race.
Numbers don't tell the whole story when it comes to the former Brooklyn Net's impact in the green and gold (although they do paint a pretty good picture).
Countless times Doyle has rescued the JackJumpers, with his clutch gene most recently coming out at John Cain Arena against Melbourne United.
Last year's club MVP almost nonchalantly drained four three-pointers, with the last being the match-decider, as the home crowd were shocked into silence.
These type of performances added to a statsheet of 19.4 ppg at 45 per cent, 4.2 apg and 5.6 rpg - all of which are higher than last season - outline just how crucial he is to coach Scott Roth's setup.
Last season's point-guard Josh Magette was serviceable as the side's playmaker but struggled for consistent scoring, especially from behind the arc.
But his replacement Jordon Crawford appears far more adept at putting points on the board, with his agile dribbling and speed of thought helping him to overcome his significant height disadvantage.
He is also finding his feet with his jumpshot, improving on early-season rustiness in his past two matches to shoot at an incredibly accurate rate.
Going into Tasmania's 30-point win against Illawarra, the Cincinnati-born playmaker hit just 32.7 per cent of shots attempted for 15.3 ppg, but - following two clinical performances - has raised it to 42 per cent, even though his average points lifted to 18.
Marcus Lee's time in Tasmania has been the least attention-grabbing of the three Americans to hit the court, but that is not to say it has been negative.
With the injury-prone Will Magnay resiliently making his return from yet another setback, Lee has been reliable in defence - averaging more than one block and one steal per game - and is leading the way in rebounds for the side at 6.5 per game.
Promisingly, Lee is actually down on his Melbourne United numbers in a few areas, including scoring, blocks and rebounds, meaning there is still improvement likely to be seen from the big man.
That being said, he is playing on average five less minutes per game so far, so perhaps an uptick in court time will result in the San Francisco native bulking his numbers.
The longest serving member of the USA brigade, Roth appears set on forever 'defending the island'.
At 81.4, Tasmania average the second-least points against per game, a statistic which has always been a positive one for Roth.
After finishing first in the league in that metric in their inaugural season, Tasmania were second last season and look set to be right up there again. The defensive solidity that Roth has been able to instill in every player to have played for the club is a testament to his coaching ability, especially in a league where teams often rely on star-player firepower in a match they hope turns into a shootout.
But Roth has always placed character before ability, putting a requirement on recruits to be 'the right fit' culturally.
While that sounds rather idealistic and ineffectual in reality, Roth's sides have always shown a togetherness and spirit which has allowed them to punch above their weight as they continue to be written off by pundits attracted by lists with bigger names.
While he hasn't delivered a championship yet, Roth will certainly go down as one of the JackJumpers' early greats.
