Curtis among players to watch this Cricket North women's season

With the Cricket North women's competition starting on Saturday, The Examiner's Brian Allen takes a look back at four of the top performers from last season.
Ava Curtis (South Launceston)
You've got to give it to Curtis.
She's a teenager who has had hype surrounding her for years and she continues to deliver.
The all-rounder has made a promising start to her cricket season following involvement with the Tassie Tigers' WNCL side and Hobart Hurricanes in recent years.
She made an unbeaten 81 from 57 balls, including 11 boundaries, and then 36 from 27 in the Greater Northern Raiders' season-opening matches against New Town a fortnight ago.
Curtis made 272 runs at an average of 45.33 and collected 10 wickets for South last season according to PlayCricket.
She also won The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards female athlete of the year in 2021.
Stacey Norton-Smith (Westbury)
The Shamrocks' skipper claimed her third Cricket North player of the year gong last season and guided her group to their inaugural victory and maiden finals campaign.
Among her knocks, Norton-Smith hit 69 not out from 55 balls in a losing semi-final effort to Riverside.
According to PlayCricket, North-Smith scored the league's most runs with 494 at an average of 54.89 and also took nine wickets at 17.89.
Belinda Wegman (South Launceston)
Was named in the women's team of the year and led her team to their eighth-straight premiership last campaign.
According to the PlayCricket, Wegman made 354 runs at an average of 88.5 and took eight wickets at 12.38.
Whacked an unbeaten 80 from 39 balls, including two sixes, against the Lions during the home-and-away rounds.
Meg Radford (Riverside)
Arguably the Raiders' best of their opening rounds with a total of five wickets for 85 runs.
Her most impressive haul was 3-24 against North Hobart last weekend which were all top-order wickets.
Radford has also notched unbeaten scores of 33 from 37 balls and 28 from 25 balls.
She scored 338 runs at 48.29 and took 13 wickets at 14.38 for the Blues last summer, according to PlayCricket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.