The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Curtis among players to watch this Cricket North women's season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Cricket North women's competition starting on Saturday, The Examiner's Brian Allen takes a look back at four of the top performers from last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.