Community oppose BP petrol station in Longford, council rejects plans

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 21 2023 - 8:56am, first published 4:00am
BP fuel stop on Wellington Street Launceston. Picture by Brett Jarvis.
A plan to create a 24-hour BP fuel station on Longford's Tannery Road has been rejected by Northern Midlands Council after substantial community opposition and concerns the road is currently not wide enough for a large vehicle to safely turn into the site.

