Community oppose BP petrol station in Longford, council rejects plans

A plan to create a 24-hour BP fuel station on Longford's Tannery Road has been rejected by Northern Midlands Council after substantial community opposition and concerns the road is currently not wide enough for a large vehicle to safely turn into the site.
If successful, the BP station would have been located on 26A Tannery Road, next to Kingsley House and the abattoir and would have been an unstaffed 24-hour fuel stop.
Council officers recommended that the application to be approved subject to conditions which included modified entrance and road widening to make sure that the largest vehicle (a 25 metre B-double) could turn in and out of the site without blocking the road.
However, Longford residents raised a number of objections in their representations against the plans and during the council's October meeting.
One representation came from JBS meatworks, who said if the plan went ahead without changes there would be "an accumulation of traffic waiting on Tannery Road South."
JBS said there would be "a significant impact" for its employees completing their shifts at the Longford abbatoir and for shoppers in the area.
Another representation said that Longford already has three petrol stations which are adequate for its residents.
Petrol stations in the Longford area include:
"Introducing yet another petrol station, especially one with a focus on trucks, raises concerns about the town's evolving identity," they said.
The risk of Longford becoming a "mere trucking stop" instead of a heritage destination is "very real," they said.
A representative from Lowes Petroleum who was applying for the project spoke during the October council meeting and said the plans were part of their "long term commitment to Tasmania."
The site hoped to cater for heavy and light vehicles and had plans to introduce EV charging stations to the site, he said.
Two community members who opposed the plans also spoke during the meeting, raising concerns for safety, congestion and its impact on existing business and the character of Longford.
"It is ludicrous that Perth gets a bypass, but Longford is to have a 24 hour truck fuel stop bringing more traffic including an increase of heavy vehicles into the entrance of our town," one community member said.
The council documents include data from State Growth about traffic numbers on Tannery Road, which in 2022 received 10,100 vehicles per day.
Councillor Richard Archer moved for the application to be refused.
"I believe the traffic situation is untenable," he said.
"I believe that the access onto and into and out of the new proposal is inadequate."
With the amount of traffic on Tannery Road, there's an obligation that State Growth commit to putting in a dedicated lane so that vehicles travelling south on the road can pass any vehicle turning into the petrol station, he said.
"Imagine a B-double coming out and B-double going in and a tractor going past. It's just not going to work."
Cr Archer said it was a "complex issue" and encouraged other councillors "to not necessarily knock back the proposal in total but we just looking trying to solve a problem in the development."
Deputy Mayor Janet Lambert said she could not currently support the application which was "a disaster waiting to happen" and which could create "confusion and congestion."
Councillors voted unanimously to reject the application.
