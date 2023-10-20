Bello Beau makes winning injury return, drivers' championship to begin

Star sprinter Bello Beau made a winning return to racing in Launceston on Wednesday night with a hard-fought victory in an open handicap over 1200m.
The Adam Trinder-trained four-year-old gelding resumed with the weight of punters' expectations, stepping out as the $1.35 favourite after dominating his two-and-three-year-old seasons.
Expertly raced in front by champion jockey Brendon McCoull, Bello Beau had to fight off the challenge of Sirene Stryker ($3.30), who sat outside him in the run and headed Bello Beau early in the home straight.
"He showed a great tenacity to the line there," said Trinder.
He added that Bello Beau had a minor knee operation since he last raced in February.
"It's been a long, slow process to get him back, and he was probably just a little bit rusty with the tempo change," he said.
Trinder has identified two of Tasmania's premier sprint races as the next targets for Bello Beau.
"Short term, I would say we will go Goodwood into the Newmarket, his rating probably isn't quite high enough to fit into a race in Melbourne," he said.
While Bello Beau was the standout horse on Wednesday night's eight-race program, the spoils were shared between eight different trainers and jockeys for the second meeting in succession.
For the first time since 2019, some of the nation's best harness drivers will converge on Tasmania for the Australian Drivers' Championship in Launceston on Saturday night.
Last season's premiership winner Mitch Ford and this season's leader Mark Yole will be representing Tasmania against two representatives from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland.
Western Australia's Shannon Suvalijko is the early bookmakers' favourite to take out the title, however, the locals are given a strong chance with Mark Yole on the second line of betting.
Punters are advised that early form guides for Saturday night's eight-race card have changed with re-draws for the first seven races.
Drivers will be allocated points based on their finishing position in all eight races, and drivers were allocated by random draw.
