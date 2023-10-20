The Examinersport
Bello Beau makes winning injury return, drivers' championship to begin

By Matthew Reid
October 20 2023 - 12:27pm
Star sprinter Bello Beau made a winning return to racing in Launceston on Wednesday night with a hard-fought victory in an open handicap over 1200m.

