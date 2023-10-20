Region-wide fire restrictions coming into effect ahead of dry summer

Fire restrictions are being rolled out across Northern Tasmania as warmer weather approaches and firefighters prepare for a dry summer.
From 2am on Saturday, October 21 residents in the Break O'Day, Dorset, Flinders, George Town, Launceston, Meander Valley, Northern Midlands and West Tamar council areas must apply for permits for burns larger than 1 cubic metre.
This does not apply to barbecues, campfires or incinerators provided all other regulations and by-laws are met.
Tasmania Fire Service deputy chief officer Matt Lowe said on Friday firefighters were getting ready ahead of hot, dry weather forecast for summer.
"To implement measures to allow us to mandate and monitor fires to mitigate the risk of bushfires as best as possible, we're starting the fire permit period for Northern municipalities from tomorrow," he said.
Fire permits are available from local brigades for free, and contain conditions to ensure burns are conducted safely.
Mr Lowe urged residents in areas likely to be hit by fires to prepare well in advance, and ensure bushfire readiness plans were up to date.
"The recent bushfires at Coles Bay and Flinders Island are a very real reminder that it's imperative people are prepared and have a plan to keep safe if their community is threatened by a bushfire," he said.
Similar restrictions have been in place across Southern Tasmania since October 3, while the TFS is yet to make a declaration for the North West.
Mr Lowe said the decision depended on local conditions within each region.
"To determine when to declare a fire permit period we consider a number of factors," he said.
"As we have seen this season - conditions can differ across the state, which results in a different start date for the fire permit period for each region."
