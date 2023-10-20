Meet the 11-year-old Tasmanian boxer ready for his first fight

As an 11-year-old, would you have thought about stepping in a boxing ring?
That's what Ollie Wilson is doing on Saturday as he fights in his first registered bout in the Tasmanian Boxing League's Big Bash event at Brighton.
Having started training with the Tasmanian Boxing Academy in January, Wilson had an exhibition bout in July and is ready to take the first step in his amateur career.
"My dad showed me this video of the MMA and I got into that," he said.
"I told my mum about it and she brought me down to [Launceston Boxing and MMA Club] in Prospect and after that, I was like 'can we do boxing?'."
Wilson is fighting 12-year-old Jasper Palin from New South Wales, who is taking part in his first exhibition or registered fight.
The grade five Invermay Primary School student is nervous but excited for his first bout, as is his mother Selina Bell.
However, her overwhelming emotion is pride.
"I was very, very scared as Ollie had committed himself to the soccer field for four years but he lost his passion for that and had his eyes focused on the ring," she said.
"He had a dream and I was prepared to help him chase it and he's working really hard to get as fit as he is today.
"For an 11-year-old boy, he's actually achieved what most 11-year-olds sit on the couch and dream about, it's a sensational effort to get into a ring after 10 months of training."
Wilson has been training three nights a week for the fight, while also putting some extra work in behind the scenes at home.
Tasmanian Boxing Academy Coach Andrew Berry spoke highly of the young gun and the impact he's had on his club.
"You do have to do a lot of work to get to the stage where you're ready to get into a ring in front of a crowd against a full-on opponent who's coming from interstate for the fight," he said.
"We're very much a club here, we've got guys from 10 to 50 years old and everything in between, and we've got an 11-year-old who is actually leading those guys by example.
"It's not just his work-ethic, it's the attitude and willingness to learn and help others. Everyone's not here to box but I say all the time, we're all here to help each other get better."
