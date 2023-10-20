The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Good News

Meet the 11-year-old Tasmanian boxer ready for his first fight

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
October 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As an 11-year-old, would you have thought about stepping in a boxing ring?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.