Cricket North men's and women's team selection updates for Saturday

The Cricket North women's competition starts this weekend while the men's first-grade teams will get stuck into Greater Northern Cup round three.
The women's matches were originally scheduled for 10 and 2pm but have been changed to 11am and 4pm.
It's the first weekend of the Cricket North men's sides taking on the Cricket North-West outfits.
Men's: Westbury v Sheffield at Ingamells Oval
Experienced campaigners Jono Chapman and Chathura Athukorala come in for captain Daniel Murfet and Joe Griffin who have been selected for the Greater Northern Raiders' two-day game.
"We might change things up with the batting order, Kieren Hume might get an opportunity at the top opening (the batting) and Sisitha (Jayasinghe) might come into my spot at three," Murfet said this week.
Women's: Riverside v Westbury at NTCA no. 2 at 4pm
Summer Cherdron will captain in Stacey Norton-Smith's absence.
Recruits Sarah Campbell (Western Tiers), Marlie Lukic and Taja Richardson have all been selected.
Men's: Ulverstone v Riverside at River Park
The Blues are unchanged from last weekend's loss to South Launceston.
Women's: Left-arm bowler Taylor Johnson will make her club debut.
Men's: Mowbray v Latrobe at Invermay Park
The Eagles will have an experienced line-up with all-rounder Spencer Hayes and pace bowler James Storay back after being unavailable.
Men's: Launceston v Devonport at NTCA no. 1
Teenager Archie Clayton will make his debut while captain Cam Lynch, top-order batter Ben Humphrey and vice-captain Will Bennett come in after missing the Lions' opening game.
There's also excitement about teenager Thomas Beaumont being back in the action after some years away.
The Lions won't have Tom Bennett on Saturday who was among their best last weekend with 21 runs and 3-21 from 10 overs.
Women's: South Launceston v Launceston at NTCA no. 2 at 11am
Izzie McRobbie, who has a hockey background, is among the new faces for the Lions.
Men's: Wynyard v South Launceston at Wynyard
Spinner Brodie Jarrad returns for the Knights but they will be without Mitchell Cheesman. Youngsters Tom Hawkins and Oliver Knowles also come into the side.
Women's: Caitlyn Webster will make her long-awaited return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
