Parking problems fail to put handbrake on development application

A health project has been given a green light by the council, despite objections raised by another business owner.
The development application, which proposes six consulting rooms, other professional suites and a juice bar on the ground floor of 24 Wellington Street, was passed by City of Launceston councillors at the October 19 meeting.
Not all councillors were on board, with Susie Cai, Joe Pentridge and Tim Walker voting against the application, with concerns raised over a lack of on-site parking.
Only five parking spaces, reserved for staff use, are included in the plans.
The property is beyond the CBD parking exemption zone - which allows for developments without parking spaces - but only just, as the boundary runs down the centre of Wellington Street.
This means the proposal would ordinarily have to meet planning scheme criteria.
In this case the criteria require 32 on-site parking spaces for the ground floor and a further 40 for a separate tenancy on the second storey.
Planning officers, noting there were multiple public car parks within walking distance of the building and a lack of space for more parking on-site, said the development complied based on performance criteria.
This was the only issue requiring discretion.
Jerome Muir Wilson, from the Launceston Health Hub, told councillors he felt planning rules were not being applied consistently.
Dr Muir Wilson said his own business was required to modify development proposals to include parking, and the lack of facilities at 24 Wellington Street also made it difficult for ambulances to park.
This concern was shared by Cr Pentridge, who said the city was in desperate need of medical facilities, but the lack of parking would cause flow-on problems.
"People will come there to see a doctor because they feel the need to see one," he said.
"One of our planners mentioned that there's plenty of parking within 500 meters. How many of our parents could walk 500 metres to see a doctor?
"They'll park wherever they can. When they park in those positions, legally or illegally, they'll deprive the businesses in that area of the opportunity for their clients to use those spaces."
On the other hand, councillor Danny Gibson said he had taken Dr Muir Wilson's concerns into consideration, but the two situations were different.
"I do genuinely hear when someone who's gone to the effort in order to meet the scheme speaks to us about the seemingly inequitable situation," he said.
"I think the difference really is that parking exemption area.
"I think what will happen now is that the market will decide, if indeed you can't get a parking space close to the surgery that you want to go to, then that may necessitate you to change where you go."
The motion to approve the application passed 7-3, as councillor Alex Britton was absent and deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
