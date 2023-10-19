Extra paid leave increases work-life balance, says mum

A Launceston mother and business owner says increasing government paid parental leave up to 26 weeks will financially help working families when they bring their new born baby home.
The national Labor government is increasing the number of weeks of paid leave it will pay to working parents, and is set to eventually pay families or singles up to $22,000 with a total of 26 weeks of paid leave by 2026.
The new scheme will allow fathers or secondary carers in 2026 to claim up to four weeks of paid leave, and also encourages both parents to take up to four weeks of paid leave together.
The leave increase will be staggered over three years where new partnered parents can currently get up to 20 weeks of paid leave between them, but this will increase to 22 weeks from July 2024, 24 weeks in July 2025 and 26 weeks from July 2026.
Launceston mother of two Catie Mulvaney-Horder, whose boys are aged 4 and 6, said the positive changes would provide women and families with flexible options for their return to work, while also providing financial security during the invaluable newborn period.
The scheme used to pay a total of 18 weeks of parental leave and Ms Mulvaney-Horder said she knew many women who took that full amount and then applied for unpaid leave.
"As someone who relied on paid parental leave when I had my children, I feel that the increase would be very welcomed," Ms Mulvaney-Horder said.
"18 weeks goes past very fast with a newborn and many families do struggle financially to balance these early months. In my experience a lot of women do take the full 18 weeks paid leave followed by a time of unpaid leave," she said.
As a small business owner, Ms Mulvaney-Horder said government paid parental leave meant her employees could be supported in their career progression whilst also raising their families.
"Some businesses may see it as challenging to cover for leave periods from both carers, though my view is that this is all part of owning a business," she said.
"Juggling parental responsibilities and work can be really challenging and hybrid working, flexibility and work life balance are only becoming more and more important when it comes to recruiting and retaining staff, so the more we can do to support parents, the less experience we will lose from our industries."
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the changes struck the right balance between supporting working families, encouraging greater gender equality, and supporting greater workforce participation.
"Not only will this help families to better balance work and care, but it will also support participation and productivity over the longer term, providing a dividend for the Australian economy."
