Back to the cells for Dallas Michael Nehls who wouldn't say farewell

A Mowbray man who got angry when asked to leave a friend's house was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to three months jail.
Dallas Michael William Nehls, 45, pleaded guilty to assault, trespass and failing to comply with the direction of a police officer.
On October 16 2021 Nehls was at the home of Alitaha Taha in Invermay.
The pair argued and at about 3.40 pm Mr Taha he asked Nehls to leave but he refused.
Mr Taha left himself and phoned the police who returned with him about three hours late.
Police asked Nehls to go but he returned within a few minutes and knocked on the door.
"When Mr Taha opened it you began to punch him repeatedly to his head," Justice Robert Pearce said.
He suffered swelling and a cut to his right eye, a swollen jaw, lip, nose and cheek.
"You claim to have been upset because Mr Taha used money that you gave him to help with rent for another purpose. Even if that is true it does not excuse violence like this," Justice Pearce said.
"This was a serious assault committed in the home of another person after you had been asked by him and by the police to leave, and when you deliberately returned to assault him in contravention of a police direction."
"For the assault and the trespass I impose one sentence. You are sentenced to imprisonment for three months commencing 5 July 2023."
The court heard that Nehls had an alcohol problem and served numerous jail sentences.
In March 2016 he received a partly suspended six month sentence for common assault and family violence offences.
In 2018 he was sentenced to three months for dishonesty and drug offences.
"Twice in 2019, and again in 2020 and 2021 you were sentenced to terms of imprisonment for a range of offences including destroying property, threatening and abusing the police, trespass, dishonesty, bail and drug offences," Justice Pearce said.
"A further four month term was imposed in 2022."
Justice Pearce said the record showed there was little chance of reform.
"Your record gives a good indication that over the last few years you have displayed little regard for the law, for authority and for other persons or property," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.