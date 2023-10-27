The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Champions

Meet the woman offering free nipple tattoos to breast cancer survivors

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston beauty therapist Rachel Bellinger is giving people free nipple tattoos to help cancer survivors regain their confidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.