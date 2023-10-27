Meet the woman offering free nipple tattoos to breast cancer survivors

Launceston beauty therapist Rachel Bellinger is giving people free nipple tattoos to help cancer survivors regain their confidence.
All she asks in return is they "pay with a smile".
Mrs Bellinger said she decided to offer this service for free after she learnt about it during her beauty therapy training.
"I saw a video during my training of a lady having her breasts tattooed by a doctor, and at the end of it actually was quite emotional," she said.
"Seeing the difference it made to her and how she felt that her journey was complete by having her areolas tattooed really stuck with me.
"I have a somewhat similar background, as I offer eyebrow tattooing.
"So I thought, 'I can do this'. I want to make a change."
Mrs Bellinger said the procedure can be a very emotional experience; often, the women have gotten used to their appearance without nipples, and having them back can be quite jarring.
"Everyone's experience is so different, but it's always emotional," she said.
"At the end, we always hug.
"To be able to help other women and men, too; it's very rewarding."
Mrs Bellinger began her training to tattoo areolas in 2020 and has been offering this service to the community for the past two years.
"I want to be able to make people feel as comfortable as possible when I tattoo them," she said.
"Can you imagine getting your breasts out at a tattoo parlour?
"For a lot of women, it can be incredibly daunting, especially in a male-dominated space like many tattoo parlours."
Mrs Bellinger said it is often a costly procedure, too.
"It can cost up to $1500 to have your areolas tattooed," she said.
"These women have often already had time off work with their recovery, so I want to help with that financial burden if I can.
"These women have already been through so much, so it is nice to help out."
