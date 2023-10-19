Wet weekend warning with heavy rain, possible flooding forecast

Rainfall totals could reach 100 millimetres in isolated areas across a 48-hour period this weekend, the Tasmania State Emergency Service says.
SES assistant director Leon Smith said early weather forecast for the weekend predicts a significant low-pressure system to reach Tasmania on Saturday, crossing the state into Sunday.
"With a significant low-pressure system forecast to reach Tasmania tomorrow, there is potential for flash flooding, thunderstorms, and damaging winds across the state from Saturday into Sunday," he said.
"Over the weekend, we may see 48-hour rainfall totals of 50 to 80 millimetres, with isolated totals of 100 millimetres and above in south-eastern, eastern and north-eastern Tasmania.
"Heavy rains may lead to riverine flooding from Sunday into early next week.
"With heavy rains forecast, it's time to prepare your property and be mindful of keeping informed on the conditions."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should keep informed with:
