'Haven't seen anything like this before in Tassie': Cocktail bar opens

Inspired by Melbourne's cocktail scene, Jordan Luck and Alex Britton are bringing a new vibe to Seaport with Bar Urbane.
An intimate, classic cocktail bar will be dishing up entrees, such as cheese and oysters, alongside the classy beverages.
Mr Britton said they had spent more time in Melbourne's cocktail scene, but saw Tassie's as improving.
Mr Luck said the industry was growing with more people becoming interested in cocktails.
"We definitely thought there was a bit of space in the market," Mr Luck said.
"We first had the idea three or four years ago, probably on a trip to Melbourne and it's just slowly sort of evolved into this."
Mr Britton said the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed the plans down.
"Post COVID, we wanted a year under our belt after COVID before we wanted to restart the process, and then from there it was another whole year to get here," Mr Britton said.
"We're hoping to bring something totally different to the area that doesn't detract from any of the current businesses.
"We believe it's a niche thing, a niche offering and that we're hoping to create a precinct down here where people not only come just for one venue, they come down to go to multiple venues in the same evening."
The pair also own Levee Food Co, and believed Seaport could develop into hospitality hot spot such as Sydney's Darling Harbour or Hobart's Salamanca.
Prime Design's Tahleah Hoyle has spent the past six months designing the intimate, dark and moody atmosphere at Bar Urbane.
"People have said they haven't seen anything like this before in Tassie and Launnie," Mr Luck said.
"They're pretty impressed with the space."
Most importantly, the secrete to a good cocktail?
"Using the right ingredients and having the right method," Mr Luck said.
"With our classic cocktails, where possible we've really tried to use Tassie spirits as well. So although they're classics, they do have that Tassie spin on them."
Bar Urbane first day of service is Friday, October 20 from 3pm.
