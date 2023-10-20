Children's book from Tasmanian duo tearing down stigmas against tattoos

A new children's book from Tasmanian authors and illustrators Phillip Gwynne and Tony Flowers nearly didn't see the light of day, as tattoo is a taboo word in the publishing industry.
The book titled Grandma's First Tattoo carries messages of culture, diversity and mementos, and how people choose to document their lives.
Illustrator Tony Flowers said they were thinking of what project to publish next, when Mr Gwynne proposed the idea of a grandmother who got a tattoo.
"There was a lot about it I liked, there were some good hooks in the story so I started doing some sketches and then we worked on the text together," Mr Flowers said.
"We had it all ready to go and we took it to our publishers very proud, but the response was they couldn't do a book about tattoos for children."
The pair found the same response for each publisher they brought the book to, and eventually decided to publish it themselves under their own publishing company: Yaffler Press.
"This is book number 50 for me, I'm not new to the industry and Phill has done about the same amount of books as well as an author," Mr Flowers said.
"We kind of knew that it was on the mark for our audience, but all the publishers said the same thing- it's not that it's not a good book, it's just that we think we're going to have problems selling it further down the track."
He said being inclusive in stories was important, but there still some topics people saw as taboo.
"People have this fear factor related to tattoos," he said.
"But what I discovered after asking everyone I saw with a tattoo for two years, as part of my research, is that everyone's got a tattoo and they've got a story on why they got that tattoo," he said.
Mr Flowers said the book did not encourage kids to get tattoos.
"We touch on themes of memento and memorial tattoos, and talk about why people have them," Mr Flowers said.
"In the fun and playable illustrations and the rhyme and the rhythm of the words, we're touching on the fact that tattoos aren't just decoration, they mean something to the person that wears them."
After just a week of being released, the book is finding homes in bookshops and even tattoo parlours around the country.
"The first stop after I picked up the copies was where I got my first tattoo, and they were just so pleased to have a book that de-stigmatised the idea that tattoos were criminal," Mr Flowers said.
"Richardson's Harley-Davidson have a family day this weekend, and they got copies because they know that there's a lot of tattooed grandmas that are going to be there."
Grandma's First Tattoo is available at Petrarch's Bookshop or online through Yaffler Press' website.
