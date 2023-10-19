Traditional rivals raring to do battle in elimination final rematch

A pair of traditional, competitive rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday as Perth hosts Evandale Panthers in TCL premier league action.
The pair met in last year's elimination final, with the Panthers emerging victorious but Perth coach Mat Devlin said the sides regularly have tight match-ups.
"I can't remember the last time we didn't have a close encounter with these guys, we always match up really well with one another and it's always a really good competitive contest," he said.
"At the end of the day, it's really going to come down to who does better with the bat, which is what a lot of games are going to be determined by, especially early on in the season."
Devlin will be missing strike bowler Jamie Rigby against the Panthers' prominent batting line-up, with all of their top four scoring half-centuries last weekend.
They added Nikhil Bhatkar and Mark Cooper to their top order in the off-season and while former South Launceston player Doug Ryan missed out on Saturday, he also adds depth to their line-up.
Coming off the back of a strong win over the reigning premiers, Hadspen are hopeful of maintaining their momentum against ACL.
Captain Ethan Conway will play his first game of the season following an injury, while recruit Stan Tyson and keeper Jono Marsden also come into the line-up.
The Bluebacks also welcome their skipper, with captain-coach Troy Huggins coming in for the injured Ben Stonehouse.
Huggins said his side let themselves down last week and will be looking to be more competitive against the challenging Chieftains.
After last week's bye, Legana will have three debutants for their first game of the season against Longford.
Oliver Hadley, Robin Uppal and Ali Worth will don the green and gold as both sides look to get their first win on the board after Longford were defeated by Hadspen last week.
