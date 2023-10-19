Ditch your desk: making the trade from working at home to restaurant

Sick of the monotony of working from home? People are being encouraged to pull up a stool at a hospitality venue to combat isolation.
One of the venues taking part in the new initiative Work From Hospo Week, which runs to Friday, October 20, is Launceston's Rupert & Hound.
The restaurant's chief executive Karen Burbury said COVID-19 had shown work could be done from anywhere.
"I think working from a restaurant and in a space that is not so isolated is a good thing," Mrs Burbury said.
"The Rupert & Hound are a fun team and make it comfortable for people."
With an easy eats menu, she said nibbles and coffee could be ordered while working without hassle.
Mrs Burbury is familiar with working from a restaurant environment, saying she had used it as her office for a decade and only this year getting a separate space.
"The feeling working in an environment that's busy, especially as a creative, is to enhance what you typically experience in the workplace," she said.
I think working from a restaurant and in a space that is not so isolated is a good thing.- Rupert & Hound chief executive Karen Burbury
She said a few people had taken up the opportunity to work from the venue, with some staying the full day.
"We don't discourage people from working and we're happy to set tables aside," Mrs Burbury said.
"If you can pick up your laptop and work from somewhere like Rupert & Hound, it breaks up the day because it can become monotonous."
The restaurant has smaller round tables that were comfortable to have a notebook and laptop as a working space, she said.
"We've always been really supportive of mental health and inclusion and they've been core ethos for us and the restaurant," she said.
"I have a good friend who works with a bank and had to work from home during COVID, and I saw it was really important to do something.
"It doesn't hurt me to set a table aside. It doesn't happen every day. And it's good for the team to know we're supporting others."
If looking for a quiet space, perhaps avoid peak times, however Mrs Burbury said accommodations were made when possible.
"I want to encourage more people to be in hospitality venues to work from, and I want to encourage owners to look at it as a positive," she said.
Tap, order and pay innovator me&u and employee experience platform Third Place is behind the initiative encouraging Australian hospitality venues to open their doors to Australian workers with new work spaces and worker-friendly good and drinks specials.
What do you think? Have your say by sending a Letter to the Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.