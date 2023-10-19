Council privacy breach: Documents found in bin near post office

A Northern Midlands council employee experienced a privacy breach after their personal information from a workers compensation claim was found in a bin outside Launceston Post Office, an Ombudsman Tasmania investigation report found.
The Ombudsman found the incident breached the Personal Information Protection Principles (PIPP) relating to use and disclosure of information.
The report said the incident took place in September 2021 when the employee was making a workers compensation claim and had submitted a psychologist's report, medical certificates and other identifying information to the council.
After a call from the Launceston Post Office, they were told that confidential documents from their compensation claim were found in a bin outside the post office, the report said.
It said the employee was told by another staffer that the documents had been taken home for work purposes and accidentally thrown out by another person while they were cleaning the home.
The employee reportedly asked the council why the documents left the council building, why staff were allowed to take confidential information, why they were dumped in a bin and why they weren't stored securely?
The council told the employee that information was kept on the council's records management system but on occasion, employees take work home with them such as if they're unwell, the report said.
The Ombudsman report said the council told its employee that staff were expected to keep information confidential and secure while working from home.
After an unsatisfactory complaint to the council, the employee wrote to the Ombudsman.
In a statement, Northern Midlands Council said it accepted the Ombudsman's report which includes recommendations for improving its privacy policies.
Northern Midlands Council's general manager Des Jennings said the complaint "arose out of an unusual incident, which was inadvertent and regrettable".
"The Ombudsman acknowledged it was an isolated incident arising from a working from home situation," Mr Jennings said.
"Council immediately undertook an investigation into the complaint received, and took action immediately, including reviewing its policies."
The Ombudsman report said while it was an "isolated incident" it had identified a number of areas of concern.
The council does not have a work from home policy and no training about the Personal Information Protection Act is currently being offered to staff to prevent similar incidents, it said.
"There was a failure to respond to the complaint at first instance," the report said.
The Ombudsman also recommended that the council set up a Privacy Officer.
Northern Midlands Council said it would not offer further details or further comment of the incident "due to privacy reasons."
