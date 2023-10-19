Richardson's Harley-Davidson revving up for 45th anniversary

For a shop that began beneath a West Launceston home, Richardson's Harley-Davidson has come a long way in 45 years.
A blowout celebration is planned on Saturday, with stunt shows, the celebratory Thunder Ride from Perth Roadhouse, and the all-important raffle with $50,000 in prizes up for grabs.
House of Motorcycle's manager Lindelle Curran-Hrycyszyn said along with the anniversary they were celebrating all of their customer's support over the years.
"We've definitely been reflecting on how this has started, where it started and how far it's come," Ms Hrycyszyn said.
"There's some great stuff that we're sharing over the next few days; we'll have a bit of a collation on the screens up here on the day as well.
"People can have a look at how it's all happened over the years."
The shop started in 1973 as a motorcycle repair business, which was expanded by Richardson's owner Simon Hrycyszyn into a single shed in 1975.
In November 1978, Mr Hrycyszyn was appointed Harley-Davidson dealer for Tasmania and sold his first new Harley, a 1979 XLCH Sportster.
Over the 45 years, the team has donated over $1 million to charities, this year raising money for the Children 4K ward and the Neo Natal Intensive Care unit at Launceston General Hospital.
Ms Hrycyszyn said they've supported a range of charities over the years.
"Every year we've done different events, supporting the Cancer Council and Empty Stocking Appeal; we've helped Tasmania Zoo with regular donations for the Tasmanian Devil," she said.
She said Saturday was a free event for the community, packed with rides, face paint and plenty of entertainment for families.
"It'll be a good time for people to come out, watch the stunt shows and enjoy the day," she said.
Celebrations starts at 10am at Richardson's Harley-Davidson, 468 Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale.
