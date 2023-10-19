Josh Commins rewarded with selection in World Cup squad

After being a part of Australia's qualifying efforts for the Hockey5s World Cup, Launceston's Josh Commins has been picked in the squad.
Combining the indoor and outdoor styles of hockey, the World Cup will be played in Muscat, Oman from January 28-31, with the 22-year-old the sole Tasmanian in the 10-player squad.
"It's really good to be able to be selected and get to go away with a good bunch of guys and a good team - hopefully we go well," he said.
"I'm absolutely stoked to be able to get a chance to play at a World Cup and to go away and compete against the best in the world is something pretty special."
Since playing in the Oceania Cup-winning side in July, Commins has been plying his trade for the DiamondBacks in the Premier League as well as sharping his skills with some indoor play.
Due to the team being spread across Australia - with four Victorians, two NSW and Queensland players respectively and a Western Australian selected alongside Commins - Zoom calls are a regular occurrence.
"We've been doing a lot of fitness and we've been playing a lot of indoor, our coaches are encouraging us to play as much hockey as we can to be able to keep our skills up and fitness.
"But before the actual tournament starts, we're going for a four-day camp actually in Oman.
"So we'll fly over there, have a camp and do all our sessions over there before we start the World Cup."
The side has been drawn in Pool C - facing New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and Kenya.
If they finish in the top two, the Australians go into a 16-team knockout bracket to find the winner.
Commins admitted he didn't know too much about Oman when the Australians first qualified but has been doing his research since.
"It's near Dubai and the UAE so it's obviously going to be pretty hot and deserty," he said.
"I'm going to have to get used to some pretty hot conditions coming from Tassie as it's a bit colder down here but it's something that I'm looking forward to and obviously a place that is very interesting and different to us."
With the trip being entirely self-funded, Commins has set up a fundraising page on Australian Sports Foundation's website, which can be found at https://asf.org.au/explore-projects.
He thanked everyone who has donated so far, as well as his family and partner Lucy Cooper, who also plays hockey with the Tassie Tigers.
