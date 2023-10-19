Cookie Monster, Elmo headline Longford Show's free family fun

Two Sesame Street favourites and a "best-ever" animal nursery headline this year's Longford Show.
Entering its 166th year, the show continues to build its status as Tasmania's best one-day show.
This year's nursery will feature everything from the critically-endangered swift parrot to hatching chickens, miniature goats, piglets and alpacas.
Patrons will also meet two larger-than-life creatures - the authentic Elmo and Cookie Monster - among entertainment including sheaf tossing, sheepdog trials and show jumping.
Inspecting the set-up of rides and showbag stalls on Thursday morning, show secretary Kristy Springer said she was expecting about 5000 people through the gates on Saturday.
"It's just got a great family feel to it and when you get out here there's so much free entertainment for the children," Ms Springer said.
"Our animal nursery is just amazing - I think it's going to be our biggest and best ever.
"It's shaping up to be a great 166th show."
The show will take place at the Longford Showgrounds from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, October 21.
Entry is $12 for adults, $6 for children, free for under-fives, and $30 for a family.
