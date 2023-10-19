Don't ignore the signs: Women urged to make bone health a priority

One in three Australian women aged 50 and over have osteoporosis.
The "silent bone disease" occurs when bones lose density, causing them to break more easily, leading to pain, disability, and a loss of independence for individuals with the condition.
Launceston resident and osteoporosis advocate Julie Dalton* is encouraging Tasmanians to know the risk factors and symptoms of osteoporosis ahead of World Osteoporosis Day.
"I think it's important to acknowledge the warning signs early before it progresses to full-blown osteoporosis," Mrs Dalton said.
"In my case, I'd had a hysterectomy and went into menopause early, which put me at risk of developing osteoporosis.
"I was diagnosed by a routine bone density scan with osteopenia, which is borderline osteoporosis. Which then progressed to osteoporosis."
Mrs Dalton said her delayed diagnosis led to significant health consequences.
"I was in denial and didn't want to admit that I could be at risk of getting osteoporosis," she said.
"Now I've lost height because of the condition, I get a lot of pain in the lower back, and I have had fractures that I otherwise would not have gotten.
"This is a disease that can impact your life, and you should get on top of it and monitor it."
Mrs Dalton said she urges others to get tested for osteoporosis.
"It's not all doom and gloom," she said.
"With a diagnosis, you can receive infusions to stabilise your bone density score, and there are changes you can make to your lifestyle to support bone health.
"Make sure you get enough calcium and vitamin D, which is needed to absorb calcium, exercise, and reduce your alcohol intake. There is hope."
Healthy Bones Australia chief executive Greg Lyubomirsky said a recent report revealed early diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis is key to reducing preventable fractures.
"Our goal is to improve the diagnosis of osteoporosis and advocate for early intervention to reduce the impact of preventable fractures," Mr Lyubomirsky said.
"Concerningly, our 2023 report [Healthy Bones Australia Know Your Bones Community Risk] reveals half of all fractures are occurring in adults aged 50 to 69 years, and nearly a quarter of respondents over 70 years (24 per cent) with clinical risk factors for osteoporosis, have not undergone a Bone Mineral Density (BMD) test.
"The report also confirms lifestyle risk factors are common, and addressing inadequate calcium and vitamin D levels, lack of exercise and smoking, excessive alcohol intake, are important for supporting bone health."
*Julia Dalton is related to the author of this article.
