From The Archives: Longford Show, Queechy reunion and more

Giant dogs, pink motorbike rides and school reunions headline the photos taken by The Examiner on October 19 and 20, 2013.
A week of rain had mercifully receded to provide a perfect day for 7000 people to attend the 157th Longford Show.
Motorcyclists took part in the 'pink ride' to Campbell Town, a 40-year reunion was held for former Queechy High School students, and the Raising Our Wings ball was held at the Tailrace Centre.
The premier of Tasmania was Lara Giddings, and the Governor of Tasmania, Peter Underwood.
Zooming out, there was also plenty happening across the nation.
The 2013 New South Wales bushfires started on 13 October 2013, followed by the worst of the fires beginning in the Blue Mountains area on 16 and 17 October 2013.
Tony Abbott was the 28th Prime Minister of Australia.
Bill Shorten was elected leader of the federal Labor Party, beating Anthony Albanese and receiving 52 per cent of the caucus.
