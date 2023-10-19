Why a program is sending musicians to serenade the hallways of the LGH

"We're just making this place a little happier," musician Dr Karlin Love said ahead of performing on her guitar in the corridors of the Launceston General Hospital.
"It's a stressful place for people, so disrupting that emotional journey is a useful thing."
Live music made its way into a surprising venue on Thursday, October 19, through the resurrection of the LGH Historical, Visual and Performing Arts committee's Music on the Move program after a three year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tasking two musicians - Love and violinist Juen Vanhand- with playing for 15 to 20 minute sessions throughout the hallways of the hospital from level two to six, Music on the Move is part of the committee's approach to art as healing.
"This is music that is suitable to a hospital environment," said Deanna Ellis, LGH Historical, Visual and Performing Arts committee chair and president of the LGH Ex-Trainee Nurses Association.
"Karlin and her musicians have chosen music that's calming - there's no rock and roll here."
Music on the Move has a storied history at the LGH: 12 paintings from artists Darren Meader, Rio Bennett and Clare Holder depicting the program and titled Live Music at the LGH have a permanent place on the hospital's ground second floor.
Though it may not be a clinical intervention like that of music therapy - which in recent years has been proven to reduce anxiety - Music on the Move is still a way for those in the hospital to "feel more connected to the outer world".
"The thing is, this is music from live musicians," violinist Vanhand said.
"That sort of personal touch adds something to music - it's an aspect that people in the hospital don't normally see."
Moving along the corridors of the LGH, the musicians played renaissance and baroque classical arrangements with a little folk mixed in, letting the music drift through the hallways and into the wards.
Music on the Move will run monthly with a rotating roster of musicians, and has received funding from the W.D. Booth Trust to continue for the next 18 months.
"There are people who stay around and listen and thank us," said Dr Love, who is also the committee's musical director.
"It's good, though, when people come around the corner and get surprised with some sounds they didn't expect.
"I think it's a reminder that music is for people in informal and natural situations."
