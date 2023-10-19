The Examiner
Why a program is sending musicians to serenade the hallways of the LGH

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 19 2023 - 2:54pm
Dr Karlin Love and Juen Van Hand at the Launceston General Hospital for the Music on the Move programme. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dr Karlin Love and Juen Van Hand at the Launceston General Hospital for the Music on the Move programme. Picture by Paul Scambler

"We're just making this place a little happier," musician Dr Karlin Love said ahead of performing on her guitar in the corridors of the Launceston General Hospital.

Local News

