What's On: Things to do across Tasmania this weekend and next

October 21
Invermay Bowls Club will host local musician and entertainer Adam Page for a Rock & Roll Music Trivia event.
Adam Page has twice won the RockWiz TV show on SBS and has come prepared to ask the hard questions to even the most diehard trivia buffs.
Questions will be from the 1950s to the 2000's and it will feature live music, singalongs and a lucky door prize. $10 entry. Bring your own nibbles. Full bar facilities.
2pm onwards.
October 22
Join Aunty Patsy Cameron at QVMAG sharing a story within the exhibition Mariw Minaral (Spiritual Patterns). Inspired by the stories shared by Alick Tipoti within the exhibition Mariw Minaral (Spiritual Patterns), Aunty Patsy Cameron will read the book Sea Country connecting us all to Land, Water and Sky.
As the story unfolds, you will have the opportunity to draw, write or quietly contemplate.
Join on your own, with friends or with your family. Children are very welcome.
The book Sea Country is a collaboration between Aunty Patsy Cameron and illustrator Lisa Kennedy.
It tells the story of Aunty Patsy Cameron as a young child on Flinders Island in the 1950s and explores her relationships with Country and community through the seasonal changes of a year. 11:30-12:30pm at QVMAG Royal Park.
25 October
Dr Brendan Vote was born in Papua New Guinea, the oldest of seven siblings. He moved to Launceston in 2004, establishing the Launceston Eye Hospital and the Tasmanian Eye Institute and becoming Clinical Professor in Ophthalmology at the University of Tasmania.
But you might know him as the owner of dAda mUse, Australia's the largest collection of works by 20th century surrealist artist, Salvador Dali. Hear Dr Vote's personal story at this event at QVMAG Inveresk. 10.30am.
Admission FREE for QVMAG Friends, $5 for the general public. RSVP is essential to admin@qvmagfriends.asn.au or 0459 658 457
until November 3
For the 100 year anniversary of Legacy - an organisation supporting veterans' families - 35 artists from Launceston have responded to the institution's mateship-laced origins in a new exhibition.
With both abstract and figurative pieces, the exhibition at Legacy House on York Street hosts more than 75 artworks from emerging and established artists.
The free entry Friendship and Connections exhibition officially opens at Legacy House from 11:00am on Friday, October 20, and will run from 10:00am to 4:00pm daily until November 3.
until November 4
The Boy from Oz arrives at the Princess Theatre this week, telling the tale of the flamboyant, legendary Australian entertainer Peter Allen.
Presented by Encore Theatre company, the Australian jukebox musical follows Allen's meteoric rise from charismatic back-country boy to world-stage superstar, and all the triumphs and tragedies in between.
Best known for starring Hugh Jackman in 2000, the musical runs the gamut of Allen's career, with iconic numbers like I Go to Rio and I Still Call Australia Home.
The Boy from Oz arrives at the Princess Theatre on October 20 and runs until November 4.
More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre North website.
October 25
Van Diemen's Band invites you to explore the historic borderlands of Europe. For centuries, generations of composers wrote music as their homelands changed ownership under their feet. Cultural overlaps at the border fringes created a fascinating musical backdrop to the tumult of the Thirty Years War and the meeting of cultures at the edges of the Holy Roman and Ottoman Empires.
Julia Fredersdorff, artistic director/violin, has curated a programme that explores the sublime simplicity of music of the early baroque period. The concert also features a new commissioned work by by Donald Nicolson, written especially for the programme. At the Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall at 6pm
November 11
Interweave Arts' sustainable fashion show, REMADE, is asking artists to reuse, recycle and wear for its 14th annual event.
The one-day, miniature festival has put out the call for artists to create their reclaimed outfits and register to either create, model or volunteer for what they're coining as REMADE in the garden.
REMADE in the Garden will run between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on November 11. Entry forms and conditions for artists can be found at interweavearts.com.au/remade2023/, with artist entry closing November 1.
19 November
We walk past local heritage in Launceston all the time. It is not just grand buildings but the houses in our neighbourhoods that tell the stories of everyday life.
This talk will explain what local heritage is and why it is important. While remaining comfortably seated, we will embark on a virtual tour of some Launceston neighbourhoods and look at how they came to be and the significance they hold today.
Michelle Blake is a freelance historian and research assistant with experience in Lands Title research and house histories.
All welcome. Admission is free for LHS members, and $5 for visitors.
2pm at the QVMAG Inveresk meeting room. Contact: launcestonhistory@ymail.com
