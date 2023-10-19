The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's On: Things to do across Tasmania this weekend and next

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Hanley performs as legendary Australian entertainer and songwriter, Peter Allen and Rio Dancers Elie Roe Daniel and Chelsea Halliwell-Herbert. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Will Hanley performs as legendary Australian entertainer and songwriter, Peter Allen and Rio Dancers Elie Roe Daniel and Chelsea Halliwell-Herbert. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Rock n Roll Music Trivia

October 21

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.