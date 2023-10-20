The Examiner
YOUR SAY: An unreasonable power request from Evandale

October 20 2023 - 12:01pm
I JUST could not believe that the Evandale Heritage Society wants the rest of the Northern Midlands ratepayers to foot the bill for their power to go underground.

