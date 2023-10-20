YOUR SAY: An unreasonable power request from Evandale

I JUST could not believe that the Evandale Heritage Society wants the rest of the Northern Midlands ratepayers to foot the bill for their power to go underground.
Their claim is that the poles and wires look unsightly for their heritage buildings and without them the village would be a great setting for a historic film.
Nobody is compelling them to live there. Next they will want the airport moved because the aircraft should not be flying over a historic village. If they really want to be a historic village get TasNetworks to remove the power altogether and go back to candles hurricane lamps and wood stoves, or pay for the underground power themselves like everybody else has to.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
WE WRITE to your newspaper from the key not-for-profit, Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia, with some important messages for your readers.
We know that many Australians have mental health issues. Unfortunately, thousands and thousands of Australians are not getting help for those issues.
All too often, people end up in a hospital or an emergency department out of desperation because they just do not know where to go.
Our latest awareness campaign highlights the massive neglect of people in Australia who have a mental illness just has to stop. We specifically want to highlight to readers that if you know somebody having difficulties with mental health issues, the first key thing to do is accept there may well be a problem and then reach out and see your GP.
Your GP will be able to give you all kinds of practical suggestions on how to best handle complex situations.
We would also like to let readers know that we have a special not-for-profit network called Finding North. Put simply, it is a growing community on the internet that links people with mental health issues with others in a similar situation so that they can share their experiences.
To get information, just go to www.findingnorth.org.au
It is estimated there are at least 154,000 Australians with a severe or complex mental illness.
We specifically highlight to readers, please do not suffer in silence. Ask your GP for support and help and visit Finding North. It is free for all readers to visit and can make a world of difference.
Tony Stevenson, National CEO, Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia
IN RESPONSE to Glennis Sleurink, (The Examiner, 18 October).
I so agree with you regarding the stadium. If only our Premier had the courage to say "I'm sorry, I've made a mistake". But he won't and at the rate he's going he'll just send our state into bankruptcy.
Chris Fahey, Scottsdale
KEEP IT!
Chris Waite, Newstead
I HAVE to respond to the insults coming from Ross Grange of Hillwood in The Examiner (18 October).
He must have been a Yes voter as only the Yes campaigners issued insults to potential No voters calling them racists, plain stupid and a plethora of other nasty names. Ali on Channel Ten came up with dumb, Dr Richard Herr, in part reckoning city dwellers tend to be better educated than those in the suburbs, and now Grange classifies us with a collective IQ of a marshmallow.
It may well be that we lesser educated fringe dwellers are more perceptive to bad ideas than the elite educated mob.
And what about those better educated ones needing a week of mourning and elite cricketers looking at counselling when the Yes camp lost the vote. We less educated would not need those after loss teary eyed props. We would accept the decision and get back to work.
Larry R Smith, Point Vernon
Carers Week is from Sunday 15th to Saturday 21st of October 2023.
It is a wonderful time to recognise, celebrate and raise awareness of the 2.65 million Australians who provide care and support to a family member or friend every day.
Caring for a loved one, friend or fellow Tasmanian is voluntary work and often occurs without formal recognition.
There are more than 85,000 formal carers across Tasmania who help someone every day with their day to day life.
This week I will be thinking of the health, well being and financial security of carers across Tasmania and I thank you for your contribution to your community.
Help me celebrate carers week by thanking a carer close to you.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
