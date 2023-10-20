Teenagers' once-in-a-lifetime sailing voyage is confidence booster

Sailing the choppy waters from Devonport to Hobart on a tradition wooden tall ship was a confidence booster for two Northerners.
15-year-olds Harvey Youngs and Lucinda Waites were on the Windeward Bound for its final leg of a six month long expedition.
Lucinda said she had missed out on a lot of adventures during school because of struggles with anxiety.
"I really wanted to do this so I could experience that and make memories," Lucinda said.
"The biggest thing I learned was probably just to go for things like this. When you're presented with so many opportunities that you inherently want to be like 'no, thank you'.
"Like going up the mast and stuff like that, and just learning that you kind of have to just say yes to things because that's how you make those memories and have those amazing experiences."
Meanwhile Harvey said the 11 day sail had been a good experience.
"You build your confidence quite a lot as you do things you didn't expect you could do before," Harvey said.
Knot tying was one of those lessons for the Riverside High School student. He said struggling to tie one at the start, he's now picked up the skill.
In total, the ship made 11 voyages along Australia's east coast for Tasmania's internationally award winning youth development supported by Rotary International.
Windeward Bound docked into Hobart last weekend, on October 15 following an 11 day voyage from Devonport to Hobart.
To join the 15 other young Tasmanians on the voyage, Lucinda and Harvey raised money through a raffle ticket fundraiser and were sponsored by northern Rotary Clubs.
When on board, Harvey said they were split into three groups and rotated four hours on watch and eight hours off.
He said they were tasked with making sure the boat was on course, and also got to steer the boat, "that was pretty cool".
"I saw a couple good whales, including a killer whale," he said.
"And we saw lots of albatrosses and seals, so the wildlife was pretty cool."
While Lucinda said being on watch and making new friends forged her favourite memories of the journey.
"I want to highlight just how amazing the people were," she said.
"I was expecting to have a good time, and make friends but by the end of it I had like a little family."
