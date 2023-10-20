'Choosing some joy': How art helped a Launceston man heal from trauma

Despite the vibrant colours and sometimes whimsical subject matter, there is a darkness behind one Launceston man's art.
Self-taught artist Lawrence Donaldson first picked up his pencil in the 80s, starting with sketches before progressing to watercolours and other media like sculpture and collage.
"I was in the Air Force at the time," Mr Donaldson said.
"I started sketching.
"I've always been drawn to art, but never had any opportunity to do any training."
At the time, he did not quite understand what drew him to creative pursuits, however after much introspection and considering things with the benefit of hindsight he eventually did.
"I didn't acknowledge what occurred to me until I retired," he said.
"I had a very busy working life. What a lot of people do is that they maintain all their energy and focus on things other than dealing with what they need to deal with.
"At that point, I suppose I began to understand a lot of the kind of coping mechanisms that I was using. Some of them were adaptive, like art, and others were maladaptive."
Mr Donaldson said inspiration was all around him, whether that was the Tasmanian landscape - something that drew him to the state from the mainland, photographs in a magazine or even his imagination.
There were also dark undercurrents to some of his artworks, even if the final results were bright, colourful and whimsical.
"Things can get so dark - I'm dealing with literal monsters," Mr Donaldson said.
"Then I will deliberately go and find something that's very fluffy and engaging, and I will paint that. That's really my therapy in the moment, to just choose some joy.
"There's nothing in the picture that would suggest that, but the process of choosing it and then executing it is making a conscious choice to push other things away."
The artworks Mr Donaldson produces are rarely seen by those outside a close circle of friends and family - filed away as a record of his own personal journey of emotional reconciliation.
It was also a record of Mr Donaldson's artistic development, something he said was ongoing.
"I'm trying to get freer, because watercolour really lends itself naturally to this kind of loose expression," he said.
"It's how it's meant to be.
"Allowing the art on the page to do its own thing, the way colours come together. I suppose this is me looking to be a more spontaneous, less uptight human being."
Mr Donaldson is not alone in finding peace through art.
His circle of friends includes a small collective of fellow artists who, unbeknown to Mr Donaldson, were all engaging in their own forms of impromptu art therapy.
"I'm particularly mindful now, after setting up my own little art collective," he said.
"Everyone in that group eventually revealed their own abuse.
"Then there was the lightbulb moment and now I get it. That was why these people are so into their art experience, because it's a counterbalance."
He said there was value in producing art along with clinical treatments for trauma.
However, Mr Donaldson felt more could be done to promote art therapy, as it provided an outlet for all kinds of energy and - more importantly - gave victim-survivors control over the process.
"Sometimes you need to unravel before you truly understand yourself a bit better," he said.
"A lot of victim-survivors spend all their energy not unravelling because it's not safe - particularly for men - to disclose [abuse]. Then it can play out all these dysfunctional ways.
"I think art, and art therapy, have a really important role because what it allows you to do is have more personal agency. It's not as stigmatising."
Mr Donaldson said he was also in talks with the Launceston General Hospital to develop art installations, including one using ribbons tied to a nearby fence as part of the Loudfence campaign.
He said this would help foster a positive environment that would make it hard for abuse allegations to be swept under the rug.
Although he was spurred into creative pursuits by trauma, the victim-survivor said finding a positive, productive outlet was beneficial to all people.
"My recommendation to anybody out there, if you've got any creative urge, just go with it," Mr Donaldson said.
"It's a really positive thing."
