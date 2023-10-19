UTAS students collaborate on Tasmania-first production of Lally Katz play

A work from one of Australia's most in-demand playwrights is receiving some special treatment this month as University of Tasmania students take it on for the second time in two weeks.
Two directors, two casts and two production teams composed of third-year theatre and performance students in Hobart and Launceston have and will perform Lally Katz's play of murderous intent, Pirates Eyes, in October.
From early June in Hobart and Launceston, the third year students worked in unison on their parallel productions across the state - often collaborating with each other during course work via zoom - with the goal of staging them a week apart.
Performed in Hobart by the southern half of the UTAS team last week at Theatre Royal, the show - described as "if The Simpsons was written by Tennessee Williams" - will arrive at the Annexe Theatre on October 26 to 27 for its northern staging with its northern crew.
Unrolling as a dark cartoon involving giants, sea rats and pirates, Katz' play is a surrealistic, madcap performance of "strange prescience" that revolves around the story of twin sisters.
"Pirates draws on influences from the likes of the teen horror genre and David Lynch to tell this story of envy in an absurd, comic way," said Dr Jane Woollard, director of the show's Launceston run and theatre and performance course coordinator at UTAS.
"This idea of twinning is also really important in the show which adds a kind of meta element to the student's running mirrored performances."
Dr Woollard was the original director for the show's debut in Union Theatre in Melbourne in 2001.
"What's really exciting about this production is that, not only am I able to come back to a show after 20 years, but Katz is now really one of Australia's most well-known playwrights, both here and internationally," she said.
"This production has only been performed once before so these students are coming at this extremely fresh with special permission from Katz to approach it.
"It's a wild ride narratively to work out this production but also artistically for the whole team."
Students across three disciplines worked together on costumes, props and sound design for both productions.
Actors and technical cast for Pirates Eyes Launceston staging include Eleaza Marchel, Amy Fawkner, Grady Lynch and more, as well as stage manager Max O'Leary, who was mentored during the Hobart production by professional Lauren Murtagh.
"Lauren was brilliant and I had so much fun getting down there and seeing how the Hobart team approached it," said Mr O'Leary, who has worked backstage and front of stage previously.
"It's been very rewarding so far being backstage, and in terms of the show it's an enlightening experience to have such an unusual script and finding the little nuggets of brilliance."
Pirate Eyes will be performed on October 26 and 27 at the Annexe Theatre at Inveresk. Ticket information is available at utas.edu.au/events.
