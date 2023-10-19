Big names returning for Cricket North round three

With the calibre of names coming in back for Greater Northern Cup round three let's hope the predicted wet weather allows for play.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a very high chance of showers for Launceston on Saturday as well inclement weather on the North-West coast.
Cricket North players have enjoyed good luck in their opening two rounds with full matches after a rainy start to last season.
For the captains and coach, the focus is firmly on controlling the controllables and adjusting to the conditions.
Westbury, who had the bye last weekend, will have a different line-up from their round one defeat to Riverside.
They will be without captain Daniel Murfet and Joe Griffin who have been selected for Greater Northern Raiders as confirmed by Murfet.
The Shamrocks will welcome back star all-rounder Jono Chapman who has just returned from his European travels.
Murfet said Chapman did some training with another Shamrock - Nathan Parkin - at Richmond Cricket Club in London while travelling.
Murfet, who has put his hand up for two-day cricket with the Raiders this summer, explained his plan for this season.
"AT (Raiders coach Alistair Taylor) got in contact and asked if I was keen to get involved in some capacity but at the time I'd already committed to being (Westbury) captain again this year so I wanted to make sure I didn't disregard that role as I highly regard that role," he said.
"The balance was I commit to maybe playing two-day cricket if I'm good enough to get selected for the Raiders and in the meantime still keep my i's dotted and t's crossed with the Westbury stuff and be around both groups.
"It's working out really well so far."
Ollie Wood will be stand-in skipper for Murfet on Saturday.
Launceston, who fielded a young XI last weekend, welcome back a wealth of experience with captain Cam Lynch, vice-captain Will Bennett and top-order batter Ben Humprey coming in.
Coach Heath Clayton confirmed AFL draft hopeful Tom Beaumont would also play for the Lions for the first time in some years and likely bat in the lower-order.
Clayton said his team was disappointed but took positives from their close loss to Mowbray.
He said the Lions' batters got bogged down in the middle overs which put pressure on them at the end on a slow wicket and outfield.
Mowbray captain Luke Scott was expecting to welcome back big names Spencer Hayes (overseas) and James Storay (Achilles).
He said the group had gathered momentum from their round two win against Launceston and they weren't too far away from their best.
The Eagles' focus is on making the most of their starts in the top-order.
The experienced Mackenzie Barker, Brodie Jarrad and George McAdam were back in the selection mix this week.
Following their 2-0 start to the season, skipper Jeremy Jackson said the Knights would strive to continue to make the most of their starts after Mitchell Cheesman's unbeaten 53 runs in last weekend's triumph over Riverside.
The captain said they'd been good in the field and wanted to make the most of their catching chances.
"We've let a couple slip and they fortunately haven't hurt us too badly but we know that might not always be the case," he said.
The Blues, who will take a similar team into this one, are looking to get back on the winners' list after what coach Patty Mackrell called a disappointing loss to South.
"We feel it was a competitive enough total but if we had of batted out the overs we would have been in a better position last week," he said.
