The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Big names returning for Cricket North round three

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 19 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the calibre of names coming in back for Greater Northern Cup round three let's hope the predicted wet weather allows for play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.