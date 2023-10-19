One local woman finds the story of Tasmania in her own family history

For Jessica Hoyle, researching her family tree was more than just a quest to trace her ancestry.
It was about finding out where her family came from, and the stories that shaped their lives.
As she found out, her family story reflects the story of colonial Tasmania, and is filled with convicts who came to this island in chains, and then flourished.
Some of her ancestors participated in one of the worst black marks against Tasmanian history - the Black Line against the Indigenous population.
But there were many stories of exploration, adventure and even romance.
"I wanted to know who I was, where my family came from," she says.
Ms Hoyle already knew about her mum and dad and grandparents, but a powerful need to know more has compelled her into spending thousands of dollars on an England-based research specialist.
"I wanted to know, who am I? Where are my I ancestral roots, and how did they come here, why did they come here?
"And the next thing I knew, I have gone back 1000 years."
Her journey back in time has so far taken her from convict ancestors that shaped Launceston's early beginnings, to a foul crime on the moors of Darfield, England, that sent two of her ancestors to Van Diemen's Land in chains.
She says she's also been surprised at some of the discoveries of her family tree.
"I honestly thought I'd find all these paupers and commoners behind me, I didn't think that there would be family that go back quite a long way."
She says she's traced her roots back all the way back to famed Scottish king Robert the Bruce, and through the Lancaster line down the Plantagenet Kings of England.
Numerous historical figures that decided the fate of England are in her family tree, from John of Gaunt to King Edward the Longshanks, whose armies fought against her famous Scottish ancestor.
But tracing the more humble lines of convicts sentenced under the 'Bloody Code' of England, and Ms Hoyle discovered in her own family the history of Tasmania as well.
One of Launceston's founding fathers, John Dell, is her ancestor.
"I'm connected through my mum's father ... there are probably five thousand or six thousand descendants of John Dell in Launceston or Tasmania alive today, a lot of families married into the Dell family.
"So I'm happy to be a descendant of Launceston's founding father."
Another ancestor that perhaps evokes more mixed feelings is Glasgow-born Alexander McKay, who was sentenced to transportation for life for a robbery in 1823.
In Van Diemen's land, he worked on a survey team exploring the North-West of the island.
"It's documented that he had a bit of a temper," Ms Hoyle says.
His son Donald worked to build ships used to transport fruit to a jam factory in Tasmania.
But he scandalised the parish when he married his chambermaid against the wishes of his family.
"Back in those days, if you came from a higher class, you didn't marry someone in the lower class, you know, you normally stuck stuck to your level," Ms Hoyle says.
"But Donald must have had a change of heart, he must have really loved my great, great great grandmother."
Tracing another bloodline, Ms Hoyle found the two ancestors who had killed a man in Darfield and been sentenced to transportation in 1842.
But they later made a good life for themselves in what was to become Tasmania, owning pubs in Tunbridge and Campbell Town that flourished.
Ms Hoyle says it's important to remember where were came from.
"How do we move on as a country when we don't even know who we are?"
Her convict ancestors were whipped and suffered tremendous trauma in their lives.
"They had to be bloody tough to survive, they were rotten times back then, they were dark times," she says.
"I don't think the people of today in Tasmania understand that, what the convicts actually went through.
"I believe we should be proud of our convict ancestors because none of us would be alive today if it wasn't for them."
