Union's outside contractor payment claims 'incorrect', says Metro

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 19 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:20am
Australian Manufacturing Workers Union organiser Jacob Batt (R) with striking mechanics from Launceston and Hobart behind. Picture by Ben Seeder
A spokesman for Metro Tasmania has contradicted claims by the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) that its mechanic members were not seeking a 43 per cent pay rise.

