Rockliff's name cleared after DPP quashes Archer complaint

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:03pm
The Department of Public Prosecutions will not be acting on a complaint made by former Liberal MP Elise Archer, and no investigations will take place
Criminal wrongdoing alleged by former Liberal MP Elise Archer against Tasmania's Premier has been quashed by the state's legal head.

