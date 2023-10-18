Criminal wrongdoing alleged by former Liberal MP Elise Archer against Tasmania's Premier has been quashed by the state's legal head.
The Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) cleared Premier Jeremy Rockliff of any criminal wrongdoing on Wednesday afternoon.
In state parliament on Tuesday Labor attempted to derail Mr Rockliff's integrity after it came to light that ex attorney general Elise Archer had formally complained to the DPP about Mr Rockliff's 'threatening' behaviour.
Ms Archer wrote to the DPP and complained that Mr Rockliff had breached Section 70 of the Criminal Code by giving her a written ultimatum to either support the government or resign.
Section 70 says an MP cannot be influenced or induced to be absent from parliament either by fraud, threats, or intimidation.
DPP Daryl Coates said Mr Rockliff had not breached the criminal code, specifically, section 70(2) of the Criminal Code.
"I can confirm that I have received a complaint from the former Attorney-General Elise Archer, hat alleges the Premier breached section 70(2) of the Criminal Code. As with any complaint, the matter was fully considered by my office," Mr Coates said.
"Upon considering the material supplied by Ms Archer, I am of the view that it does not disclose an offence by the premier. I therefore will not be laying a complaint nor will I recommend for Tasmania Police to investigate the matter."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he welcomed the notification from the DPP.
"I will continue to always put Tasmania's interests first," he said.
