Magistrate sends 'difficult to manage' Perth man to jail

A Perth man who was difficult to manage and tested the patience of supervisors while on a drug treatment order will spend two months in jail after having the order cancelled.
Daniel John Ewell, 37, committed a number of crimes while on the order including motor vehicle stealing, stealing, driving and a family violence offence.
Ewell has pleaded not guilty to a count of threatening a public officer by pointing his hand like a gun at a Department of Corrections officer and to burglary and stealing and assault.
In 2018 Ewell received a two year and three month jail sentence after pleading guilty to an aggravated burglary and stealing in which $220,000 cash, jewellery and gold bars were stolen from a house in Youngtown. An application for a drug treatment order on that occasion was rejected.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said Ewell had survived a previous application to cancel the latest order which had a custodial component of 34 weeks.
He had been on the order for two years.
"At various times you showed positive signs of motivation to overcome your drug addiction," Ms Cure said.
"At times you were difficult to manage to quite a concerning level.
"CMD [court mandated diversion] officers often face this difficulty with participants due to personality or mental health issues."
Ms Cure said Ewell maintained poor associates and an erratic lifestyle during the order.
She took 14 weeks off the jail sentence for his participation in an addiction course and rehabilitation at Missiondale and backdated the sentence by 87 days to July 23 for time spent in custody.
"There have also been periods of disengagement, evasiveness and dishonesty," she said.
Ms Cure allowed sentenced him to four weeks jail for counts of stealing and a further four weeks for motor vehicle stealing which were to be served concurrent with the activated senetnce.
Two weeks was added for a family violence offence which meant Ewell get out of jail on december 14.
"There is every risk on release that you will return to drug use but it is hoped you can use some of the tools you learned during the order," Ms Cure said.
