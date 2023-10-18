The Examiner
Daniel Ewell was 'difficult to manage' Launceston court hears

Updated October 19 2023 - 7:36am, first published 6:30am
Magistrate sends 'difficult to manage' Perth man to jail
A Perth man who was difficult to manage and tested the patience of supervisors while on a drug treatment order will spend two months in jail after having the order cancelled.

