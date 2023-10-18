The Examiner
The legacy of connection and friendship leads a new exhibition

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Launceston Art Society's "Friendship and Connection" exibition co-ordinator Joanna Castle next to Abhay Nique's painting and holding a painting by Susie Shaw. Picture by Paul Scambler
For the 100 year anniversary of Legacy - an organisation supporting veterans' families - 35 artists from Launceston have responded to the institution's mateship-laced origins in a new exhibition.

Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

