The legacy of connection and friendship leads a new exhibition

For the 100 year anniversary of Legacy - an organisation supporting veterans' families - 35 artists from Launceston have responded to the institution's mateship-laced origins in a new exhibition.
The Launceston Arts Society will open Friendship and Connections this Friday, October 20, showing paintings that pay homage to Legacy's centenary and its beginnings as a promise to a dying soldier to "look after his missus".
Composed of both abstract and figurative pieces, the exhibition at Legacy House on York Street hosts more than 75 artworks from emerging and established artists, like Abhay Nique and Susan Shaw.
"We've got an interesting mix," said Joanne Castle, the Art Society's exhibition coordinator.
"We have people addressing the themes of supporting the families of deceased servicemen as well as connection to nature."
Some of the works responding directly to Legacy's history and that of connection include Dianna Diffey's acrylic piece Unknown Legacy, a depiction of a ghostly soldier marching beside his wife and child; or the family of elephants in Jennifer Jonhson's watercolour All together at the waterhole.
"Legacy comes down to the promise one friend made to another, a dying soldier, in World War I and this exhibition reflects that connection," said Peter Pfundt, Legacy Launceston's secretary.
"We can see that coming through in what the Society has put into this exhibition, and I think it's reflected in the quality: there are some truly magnificent pieces of art here."
Some of those "magnificent pieces" come from relatively new members, such as Sandra Astill, whose impressionistic oil landscapes - like Amidst the Mist - are sure to be snatched up at the show where all artworks are for sale.
Mr Pfundt also pointed to another level of connection on display at the show - that of Launceston Art Society and Legacy, a relationship which began when the Society was desperate for a dedicated exhibition space after leaving its home in Eskleigh in 2022.
"We're very, very pleased to be to support such a talented group and to have them support us," he said.
The free entry Friendship and Connections exhibition officially opens at Legacy House from 11:00am on Friday, October 20, and will run from 10:00am to 4:00pm daily until November 3.
