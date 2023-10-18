The Examiner
Blackstone Heights crash caused by driver distraction, not drink driving

October 19 2023 - 4:30am
Launceston Magistrates Court heard how Shaun Robert Collis was distracted by his mobile phone moments before he crashed into a culvert at Blackstone Heights. File picture
A Blackstone Heights man was given hefty fines after a phone call caused him to crash his car into a culvert while drink driving.

