A Blackstone Heights man was given hefty fines after a phone call caused him to crash his car into a culvert while drink driving.
Shaun Robert Collis, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention and one count of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit at the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 18.
Police told the court they were called to a crash at Panorama Road, Blackstone Heights about 7.20pm on August 26, 2023.
When they arrived, they found Collis had crashed his Land Rover Discovery into a culvert outside a house, and the residents were the ones who called the police.
At the time, Collis told police he had been distracted by his mobile phone ringing, and officers noted he was slurring his words and "appeared confused".
A subsequent analysis returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.145 - something magistrate Simon Brown noted was "nigh on three times" the legal limit.
Defence counsel James Oxley said the phone ringing caused the crash, not Collis' alcohol consumption - which he had cut due to being on a "fitness kick".
Mr Oxley said police accepted this explanation, as the charge was for exceeding the legal alcohol limit and not driving under the influence.
The court heard Collis' phone was in a cradle attached to the centre console, and when it began to ring the phone and cradle fell from their perch.
They landed in the driver's side footwell, which prompted Collis to take his eyes off the road and instead look at his feet.
Due to this, he failed to navigate an upcoming bend and instead continued driving straight, leaving the roadway and hitting the culvert.
Mr Oxley said Collis was an entrepreneur and had founded an online business focused on creating race horse ownership syndicates.
The defence counsel said Collis was "badly affected" by his decision to drive that night.
Mr Oxley said the car was written off in the crash, which represented the loss of a "valuable asset" for the business, as it was used to pull horse floats.
Mr Oxley said this led to a loss of income, and the lack of transportation also impacted Collis' ability to parent his child.
"This was a really bad mistake," he said.
"It's not one he will ever make again."
The magistrate said the event seemed out of character as Collis had "no prior convictions of any consequence".
Mr Brown said Collis was remorseful, but the offence was relatively serious.
"This was a high reading, nigh on three times the legal limit," he said.
"No responsible adult should have been on the road."
Collis was fined $300 and given two demerit points for driving without due care and attention, and fined a further $1000 for the drink driving.
He was also disqualified from driving for 10 months.
