Jaensch defends cell lockdowns at Ashley youth detention

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:06pm
Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch says cell lockdowns at Ashley Youth Detention Centre are not used as punishment and therefore are okay
The Greens say children minister Roger Jaensch should be removed from the portfolio after legitimising the use of cell lockdowns at Ashley Youth Detention Centre.

