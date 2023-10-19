The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Exeter man avoids immediate jail time after running red light

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Exeter man will not go to jail despite a 'cavalier breach' of a restricted licence. File picture
An Exeter man will not go to jail despite a 'cavalier breach' of a restricted licence. File picture

The threat of jail looms over an Exeter man who was caught driving with alcohol in his system after running a red light in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.