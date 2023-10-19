The threat of jail looms over an Exeter man who was caught driving with alcohol in his system after running a red light in Launceston.
Iain Andrew Drury Mills, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of disobeying a red traffic light and one count of being a driver convicted of three or more offences within a 10 year period with alcohol in body at the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 18.
Police told the court Mills drove his black Subaru Outback through a red light at the intersection between York Street and Bathurst Street, Launceston about 4.10pm on September 8, 2023.
A subsequent breath test returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.048.
While this is less than the 0.05 legal limit, Mills held a restricted licence with a condition that he maintain a blood-alcohol level of 0.00 while driving.
Defence counsel James Oxley said Mills had consumed one beer before driving - a can of James Boag's Draught lager - which he had been given in a hamper by a client.
The defence told the court the client then invited Mills to have a drink with them before heading home.
Mr Oxley said the alcohol-related charge was unfortunate as Mills had been given the option to apply to have the restriction revoked but elected not to as he felt it was a "good thing" to manage his alcohol consumption.
"If he had taken these steps, he wouldn't have committed an offence," he said.
Mr Oxley said driving through the red light was a "split-second decision" by Mills, who was following another car through the intersection, and not related to the alcohol.
The defence counsel asked for a home detention order, as imprisonment was "in the range of available penalties", but unsuitable as Mills had to care for his sick mother.
Magistrate Simon Brown said this was not the appropriate course of action, and Mills' prior record was concerning.
Mills had been convicted of similar offences in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2011 and 2021 and received a suspended prison sentence for the 2021 incident.
Mr Brown said he needed to send "the clearest of messages" to Mills that his behaviour was not to be tolerated.
"This behaviour was clearly worthy of imprisonment," he said.
"This was a cavalier breach by you."
Mr Brown convicted Mills on both complaints and issued a $200 fine for the red light infringement.
The magistrate sentenced Mills to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years, fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Mr Brown warned Mills not to expect any leniency if he came before the court for alcohol-related driving offences in the future.
