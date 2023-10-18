On Wednesday morning, a group of seniors broke out line dancing in Brisbane Street mall to the tune of Elvis Presley's Return to Sender, then to Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cryus.
The flash mob - a group which gathers abruptly for a performance before dispersing - had assembled in the public to "giddy up" as part of Seniors Week, an annual, seven-day schedule of events aimed at enriching the lives of older Australians.
"I had floated the idea as a bit of a joke at first," said Marijke Lockwood, linedance teacher and chair at School for Seniors, an education and social support service for older people which organised the impromptu dance.
"All of my students said no at first, but gradually it built up and before I knew it we had a group ready to go."
For roughly nine minutes, the line dancing seniors - who ranged in age from 60 up to 91 - brushed, scuffed, heeled and toed to the beat while a growing audience watched on and gave a massive final ovation.
Participant Shirley Allen said it was "terrific" to be part of the flash mob, despite early nerves which were soon shaken off.
"When it came to it, we thought, why not!" Ms Allen said.
"The sun's shining; is there any better place to be line dancing?"
Ms Lockwood said the event was an extension of the idea that "seniors can still be active and integrate", because they're "still a part of this community".
"The line dancing classes keep us connected at School for Seniors, and it has given me a new purpose in life," Ms Lockwood said.
"We wanted to get out there and enjoy it in front of everybody."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.